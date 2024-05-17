Nikola Jokić vs Anthony Edwards: Top 3 Reasons Why the Denver Nuggets Will Win Against the Timberwolves in Game 7

The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to hang onto their 202 NBA playoff lifeline, overpowering the Denver Nuggets with a commanding 115-70 win in Game 6 of their second-round series on Thursday night.

With Anthony Edwards delivering an outstanding 27 points in 33 minutes, the game marked a plus 43 tie a performance equal to the top fifth in player scoring since the 1996-97 playoffs.

Contributing to this notable performance, Jaden McDaniels efficiently netted 21 points from 10 floor shots.

On the Denver side, NBA MVP Nikola Jokic managed 22 points from 19 shots but only succeeded in assisting twice. His four 3-point attempts all missed the mark.

Denver's overall performance left much to be desired, landing only 30.2% floor shots and attaining the dubious distinction of being the first team to score 70 or fewer points in the playoffs since the Grizzlies in 2016.

The deciding Game 7 is all set to play out on Sunday in Denver. In this piece, we delve into the Top 3 reasons why the Denver Nuggets will emerge victorious against the Timberwolves.

Nikola Jokic's Dominance

The three-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokić showed his dominance during the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 28.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 8.0 assists in six competitions. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Against Rudy Gobert, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year with a top-ranked defense record in the league, Jokić performance was nothing less than a masterclass He dribbled 20 points, including 8-for-9 from the field, against Gobert.

Jokić's impressive offensive march featured finger rolls, under-and-ups, hook shots, bank shots, and long-distance jumpers that left Gobert defenseless.

Although the Nuggets lost their initial two home games, Jokić drove the team to a hat trick of victories. The team now stands on the precipice of the Western Conference finals, a comeback from a 0-2 home series deficit that only five NBA teams have achieved in history.

Denver's Playoff Experience

Going into Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series, the Denver Nuggets possess far more playoff experience than the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As reigning champions with a team fronted by league MVP Nikola Jokic, who is no stranger to the postseason, Denver brings a plethora of experience to the table.

On the flip side, the Timberwolves, a fairly nascent squad, are undertaking their earliest significant playoff journey in a good number of years.

Having displayed resilience to recover from a severe loss, the Nuggets scored a 27-point win in Game 3, bouncing back from a 26-point setback in Game 2.

With this experience under their belts in handling tense playoff scenarios, they may have the upper hand in the decisive Game 7.

Home-Court Advantage

In Game 7 against the Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets must capitalize on their home-court advantage. They've earned this advantage by outperforming the Heat in the regular season with nine more wins.

This means they will be playing amidst familiar surroundings and a supportive crowd, elements that can potentially enhance their spirit and gameplay.

Furthermore, their supportive fans contribute to an intense atmosphere, which could impact the opposing team's momentum and performance on the court.

Facing a challenging crowd in Denver, the Timberwolves will be up against a team with superior playoff experience, in a series characterized by unpredictability. After their 45-point win over the Nuggets, the Timberwolves shouldn't be complacent.

They need to remember that their performance in Game 6 won't have any significance once the game restarts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Can I Take You to the Movies’: Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot With Bobby Althoff and Asks Her Out On A Date