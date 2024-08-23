Nikola Jokic's Brother Strahinja Faces Third Degree Assault Charges After Punching Man During Nuggets vs Lakers Game

Strahinja Jokic, Nikola Jokic’s brother, recently grabbed attention for negative reasons when he appeared in Denver County Court on a misdemeanor assault charge, according to the Denver Post. The 42-year-old was charged with third-degree assault after a viral video showed him punching a fan during an April 22 playoff game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena.

The incident reportedly began with a "verbal exchange" between Strahinja and the fan, which escalated when Strahinja allegedly struck the man in the face. Initially, the fan declined to press charges out of fear of retaliation but later decided to pursue legal action. Police reports indicate that the fan suffered a concussion, along with cuts and bruises around his left eye, as a result of the assault.

Strahinja Jokic, who felt justified in his actions, told police that he believed he had done nothing wrong and was merely defending an older man whom he had known for a long time. Despite his claims, the court took the matter seriously, issuing a protection order requiring Strahinja to stay away from the alleged victim. He is scheduled to return to court in October to enter a plea in the case.

Strahinja Jokic has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2019, authorities charged him with assault after he allegedly choked and pushed a woman, preventing her from calling 911. Strahinja pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing phone service and a felony count of trespassing. The trespassing charge was later dismissed after he fulfilled the terms of a deferred sentence.

The recent altercation at Ball Arena underscores Strahinja Jokic's ongoing pattern of violent behavior, which has cast a shadow over the achievements of his younger brother, Nikola Jokic, who has made history on the basketball court. Nikola, a three-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, has enjoyed tremendous professional success, but his family's troubles have occasionally drawn unwanted attention.

The Jokic family is well-known among NBA fans, not only for Nikola’s brilliance on the court but also for the controversies involving his older brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja. Although the brothers are frequently seen supporting Nikola during games, their presence has sometimes brought negative attention, as shown by this latest incident.

As legal proceedings continue, Strahinja Jokic’s actions highlight the importance of maintaining control over one's temper, especially in public. For Nikola Jokic, who is widely regarded as the best player in the NBA, this situation undoubtedly complicates his public image and the legacy he is building in the sport. While the outcome of Strahinja’s case is still uncertain, it has already significantly impacted the Jokic family's reputation.

