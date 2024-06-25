Nikola Jokic's Serbian Coach Makes Eye-Popping Statement on USA Basketball Team for Olympics

There will hardly be any Olympics where the 1992 Dream Team isn’t mentioned. Although we are still a few months away from the mega sporting event, the former German national team coach and the coach of Nikola Jokic, Svetislav Pesic has dropped a bombshell.

The Serbian gave an interview to Mozzart Sport and compared the 2024 Olympic team to the 1992 Dream Team. In the bluntest way possible, Pesic said that the 2024 team is better than the Dream Team.

What did Svetislav Pesic say?

Pesic said, ‘This American team is better than the original Dream Team from 1992. Although we don’t deal with them, and I won’t talk to my players about them.” What gives Pesic even more credentials though is the fact that he was also the coach of the German national team in 1992 that faced the Dream Team.

Pesic added, “I was there with the German team and then we thought there were no better players than these. This team that will appear in Paris will be stronger than the Dream Team, with the fact that not everyone will prepare just for them like not everyone was prepared just for the Dream Team in 1992. Although everyone wanted to take a picture with them. We don’t want that now.”

Dream Team vs Class of 2024

The Dream Team had Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Chris Mullin, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Patrick Ewing, Scottie Pippen, Christian Laettner for the 1992 Olympic team.

2024 consists of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum. It's not yet known how strong the 2024 team will be at the Olympics, but the comparisons are starting early.

