Nikola Jokic’s Viral Dance Video Proves He’s the Most Entertaining NBA Player

It’s official, the summer of Nikola Jokic is upon us and it’s likely to be a long one. In the latest viral clip across social media, Jokic can be seen dancing to ‘Prokleta Je Amerika’ while surrounded by friends and family.

It’s no wonder the former NBA Champion enjoys his natural habitat despite being an NBA superstar. While many NBA players make the effort to elevate themselves and their brands, Jokic is cut from a completely different cloth. Jokic’s popularity stems from his down-to-earth persona and the love he holds for his hometown . He is a humble person who best prefers avoiding the limelight when he can.

But when Jokic gets together with his Serbian brothers, celebrations are going to erupt no matter what. Following the Bronze medal victory over defending world champions Germany, the fun began almost immediately and team Serbia, led by Jokic, went all in on the fun.

In this instance, The atmosphere reached cloud nine when the Serbians managed to find a traditional Serbian pub in Paris. Safe to say, the celebrations only escalated from there on.

But that’s not all. The three-time MVP has a deep fondness for Horse racing. Hours after the conclusion of the medal ceremony, Jokic was in his hometown of Sombor with a beer in hand, watching his horses racing.

While NBA fans have criticized the Nuggets’ Center for not taking Basketball too seriously, his on-court success suggests otherwise.

On many occasions, Jokic has expressed simplicity in his approach to playing Basketball. For him, it is his responsibility, not his entire life. Appearing on teammate Michael Porter Jr’s podcast in December 2023, Jokic got candid about fame:

“When I finish my career, I really wish nobody knows me. And I wish my kid remembers he has a dad not as a basketball player. That’s going to be my goal in life.”

Jokic is someone deeply attached to his roots and loves representing his country during International competitions. His camaraderie with fellow Serbian teammates is indicative of his passion for the sport and his culture.

Simply put, Nikola Jokic is amongst the most unintentionally funny as well as entertaining personalities in Basketball. With the coming months leading up to the 2024-25 NBA season kickoff, fans can expect many more Jokic videos to blow up on their social media feeds.

