Nina Maria Shares Gross Video of Rampage Jackson Humping Girl: 'How would interview go'

Nina Maria is one of the fastest-growing mixed martial arts interviewers. In just under two years, Maria has gained recognition and a fan following in the realm of mixed martial arts. Nina Maria is a popular social media creator, former Playboy model, and currently prominent in the mixed martial arts scene.

Nina found her place among UFC fans after she began interviewing big names from the UFC. Her first interview was with former undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at his Hall of Fame induction.

What sets Nina Maria apart from other interviewers is her unfiltered humor. Nina makes UFC fighters uncomfortable by asking inappropriate and silly questions and capturing their reactions.

She posts interviews on her official YouTube channel, Nina Drama; her first breakout video was with former UFC middleweight Sean Strickland. Now that the UFC has signed Nina, Dana White has always claimed he wants to work with Gen-Z creators and loves being around creative minds. Nina is a perfect example of new-age interviewing.

Recently, once again, Nina Drama posted an inappropriate video of UFC legend Rampage Jackson, where Jackson was seen dry-humping a female interviewer on camera while she was asking him questions.

Posting the video on her official X (formerly known as Twitter), Nina Drama quoted, “How would a Rampage Jackson and Nina Drama interview go? LOL.”

Report reveals the truth behind infamous Rampage Jackson interview

The clip Nina Maria shared on her official X (formerly Twitter) account of Rampage Jackson's humping interview is from 2011, after UFC 130, where Jackson won the main event match against Matt Hamill.

Rampage Jackson was enjoying his victory and was giving interviews and expressing his joy. Still, in the interview with Heather Nichols, Jackson acted inappropriately and crossed the line, making the whole interview bizarre and uncomfortable. While Heather Nichols was asking questions, Jackson suddenly grabbed her and started to dry hump her while answering.

In an interview, Heather Nichols revealed how that whole incident was a horrific nightmare for her.

Heather Nichols said, “At first, I was just shocked when he grabbed me, and all I could think of was, 'Oh my gosh, what is he doing?!' Then I tried to play along a little bit because I knew he was trying to be funny, but after about the first 5-10 seconds, it was just plain awkward. I kept thinking, 'What should I do? Knee him? Keep going?'”

She further revealed that even though she felt extremely uncomfortable with Rampage awkwardly humping her, she decided to complete her job and ask all the questions assigned to her.

Did Rampage Jackson apologize to Heather Nichols later?

Heather Nichols revealed she was not prepared for anything like that. Fans often think she was comfortable with Rampage’s behavior, but she was not at all comfortable. Instead, she felt violated but tried to be professional and complete her job.

She even revealed in an interview that before UFC 130, she had never met Rampage in her life, and despite receiving significant backlash, Jackson never apologized to her. What’s your reaction to Quinton Jackson’s bizarre UFC 130 interview? Comment down below.

