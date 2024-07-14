'No Brainer for Us': Dallas Mavericks GM’s Powerful Take on Klay Thompson Trade

With the Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson is ready for a new chapter in his career. He will play for a team that missed the NBA Finals by just three games this past season in a new city.

Thompson's addition excites Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison just as much. Speaking to ESPN during the Mavericks Summer League game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, he discussed his team's major offseason acquisition.

What did Nico Harrison say?

Harrison said, “It was a no-brainer for us, especially after the finals. We knew we were a Klay Thompson away.”

The Boston Celtics defeated the Mavericks four games to one in the NBA Finals. They now have Thompson in addition to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Earlier this week, Thompson spoke about team building at the Mavericks.

What did Klay Thompson say?

Thompson said, “I've known Kai for a long time. He's been super down-to-earth ever since I met him. Just a very gracious person. For him to come here and embrace the city and embrace the role he has. It inspired me." He added further, "I mean, they were so close to winning the whole thing. I think we can help get them over that hump.”

Thompson talked about the respect he and Doncic have for each other and that they both texted about their excitement to play together. The former Golden State Warriors star mentioned how much he loves watching Doncic play and how he elevates the game of his teammates. According to Thompson, the sky is the limit for Doncic.

Thompson faces the Warriors in the NBA Cup

Adam Silver instituted the NBA Cup last season; it was a tournament-style competition that ended with a championship game held in Las Vegas. Each conference was divided into three groups, each consisting of five teams. The 2024–25 NBA team lineups were unveiled by the NBA on Friday, featuring several significant plot points. Klay Thompson will make his return to the Bay for the first time in his cup matchup with the Golden State Warriors, who are in the same group as the Dallas Mavericks.

West Group C, which also includes the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans, is a formidable group that the Warriors and Mavericks play in. On November 12, the 2024–25 NBA Cup will begin. Play in the championship bracket is scheduled for December 14 and December 17.

