‘No More Guillotines': Dustin Poirier Was Warned Not To Choke Benoit Saint-Denis At UFC 299; Video Resurfaces

Dustin Poirier is one of the most promising fighters in the lightweight division. When he faced Benoit Saint-Denis in UFC 299, fans noticed Diamond attempting the guillotine choke multiple times despite failing.

A recent footage has surfaced featuring Poirier’s cornermen warning him not to attempt a guillotine choke against Saint-Denis. However, Diamond is witnessed pushing back and looks adamant on getting it done.

Dustin Poirier’s multiple guillotine choke attempts against Benoit Saint-Denis

Coming off of a tough loss against Justin Gathje, Dustin Poirier was ready to redeem himself. The Diamond was scheduled to face promising lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis in an attempt to erase the brutal loss for the BMF belt.

Although Diamond emerged victorious via a stunning knockout in the second round, fans noticed something new. Throughout the fight, Poirier attempted three guillotine chokes despite failing at it.

Saint-Denis, being an elite grappler, managed to evade said attempts. In a recently resurfaced video, Poirier was witnessed being confronted by his trainers in between rounds of his much-anticipated fight at UFC 299.

"No more guillotines," said head coach Mike Brown to Dustin Poirier. However, Diamond did not seem to budge. The American lightweight looked adamant about finishing Saint-Denis with the choke.

“I can get it,” replied Poirier. Although the second round witnessed moments of success for the Frenchman, Diamond viciously knocked out Benoit and emerged victorious. This placed Dustin in a title shot against the lightweight champion.

When Islam Makhachev poked fun at Dustin Poirier’s guillotine attempts

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 to defend his lightweight championship belt. After Diamond’s dominant victory over Benoit Saint-Denis, this looks to be his last attempt at grabbing the gold.

Poirier’s multiple guillotine choke attempts have become quite the spectacle among fans in the MMA community.

Alongside fans, Islam Makhachev slammed said attempts on ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast. Daniel Cormier noticed the champ lying about his supposed respect for Poirer’s guillotine choke.

“No he's lying. He's being disrespectful,” said Cormier as he caught Makhachev smirking. He alongside co-host Chael Sonnen had a hearty laugh at the apparent lie the Russian champion had uttered.

Finally, the lightweight champion admitted the truth. “Okay, I don't respect his guillotine,” said Makhachev. He claimed that he had not witnessed Poirier’s guillotine chokes to be successful throughout his career.

Despite claiming he respects Poirier’s guillotine, Islam Makhachev’s swift takeback had fans cackling.

Dustin Poirier has failed previously in achieving to become lightweight champion. However, the American contender reveals this would be his last attempt. He also promised to finish Makhachev at UFC 302.