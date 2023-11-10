‘No one has an ego on this team’: Did Joel Embiid take a shot at former teammate James Harden after leading 76ers to 6th straight win?

The Sixers have started the season strong with a 6-1 record, achieving success without James Harden, thanks to the efforts of Joel Embiid and the team.

Embiid attributes the team's present standing as the second-best record in the league not to the absence of former teammate James Harden, but to the positive team culture.

His comments seem to subtly imply a critique of Harden. “I think it’s a lot of credit to the culture that we have,” Embiid said. “No one has an ego on this team.

He speaks highly of his team's camaraderie and mutual respect, saying, "It's the shared desire to play together and be part of the team that matters a lot. We always put the team first and focus solely on winning - the only thing that really matters."

Embiid's leadership shows in his performance. So far, he leads the entire league in scoring, with an average of 31.7 points per game, reaffirming his reigning MVP status.

James Harden's tough start with the Clippers: A losing streak emerges

After acquiring James Harden, the LA Clippers have yet to secure a victory, standing at 0-2. In his first game with the Clippers, Harden demonstrated his scoring and playmaking skills with a total of 17 points, six assists, three rebounds, one steal, and two turnovers.

Despite his efforts, the Clippers fell to the New York Knicks with a score of 111-97.

The Clippers' second game with Harden didn't improve, as the team lost to an undermanned Nets team, 100-93, marked by poor shooting and frequent turnovers.

At Barclays Center on Wednesday, Harden had a night marred by mistakes, delivering only 12 points in the Clippers' 100-93 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets.

As a former NBA MVP, Harden admitted after the game that he's still adjusting to his role in Los Angeles.

