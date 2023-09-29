‘No PR stunts..’: When wrestling superfan LeBron James refused to meet WWE’s Undertaker

In 2016, the victorious Cleaveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals extended an invitation to The Undertaker for a backstage meet and greet, with a special focus on LeBron James. The Undertaker, his wife, and Dana Warrior were his companions on this visit.

Numerous members of the Cavaliers gave a warm welcome to the wrestling legend. However, LeBron James chose not to acknowledge The Undertaker, an act which led to fan dismay as it left The Undertaker feeling slighted and humiliated.

Rumor has it that The Undertaker, dressed in his iconic "Deadman" outfit, spent nearly an hour waiting outside the locker room. He even seized the opportunity to take pictures with Kevin Love, proudly sporting a replica WWE Championship over his shoulder. Yet, LeBron James still declined to meet with The Undertaker. But why?

Joe Vardon explains – LeBron did not appreciate the idea of somebody profiting or gaining recognition at his expense, In other words, no PR stunts that don’t benefit James", which led to his refusal to meet The Undertaker.

ALSO READ: WWE's Drew McIntyre sparks fan frenzy as he sports Rohit Sharma's India jersey ahead of World Cup

When WWE legend John Cena challenged Lebron James

NBA and WWE superstars oftentimes express mutual support and occasionally toss challenges at each other. Dennis Rodman and Shaquille O'Neal, for example, have both wrestled in the WWE ring. However, LeBron James, the famed NBA figure, experienced a unique challenge hurled his way. WWE's John Cena once publicly invited LeBron to a match.

The year was 2015, and LeBron James and John Cena had teamed up for the Hollywood film, Trainwreck. During a promotional event for the movie, Cena, a 16-time WWE champion, humorously challenged LeBron, also known as L-Train, to a WWE showdown

This challenge, of course, was just in jest. No official WWE match between Cena and LeBron has transpired. It was merely an example of Cena's remarkable mic skills honed over two decades in the WWE.

Cena opened by taking a playful jab at LeBron's name, accusing it of sounding like two first names. He wittily remarked, "All right, Mr. James. If that’s your real name. It sounds like you could be juggling two first names… I mean, really? Who calls himself LeBron James?"

Moreover, Cena proceeded to outline his hypothetical actions should LeBron accept his challenge and join him in the WWE ring. Employing his knack for words, Cena drew from basketball terminology to sketch a challenge to LeBron. He audaciously proposed the idea that he would bounce LeBron's face off the canvas as if it were a basketball.

ALSO READ: Why did Michael Jordan stop talking to his once best friend Charles Barkley?