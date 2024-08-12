Noah Lyle Disses Anthony Edwards; Says He Got Offended Over NBA Star Getting Shoe Release Before Him

Noah Lyles is never one to shy away from speaking his mind. American track and field sensation Noah Lyles has been in the headlines once again for his bold remarks.

Despite leading an impressive Paris Olympic journey, Lyles is not at all happy with his sponsor, Adidas. The 2024 Olympics served as a stage for Lyles to shine, clinching the gold medal in the 100-meter dash and adding a bronze in the 200-meter event, despite battling COVID-19.

While he garnered new fans with his stellar performances, he also managed to stir controversy within what seemed to be a clear discontent with his sponsor.

It was all under the cover until, in a feature on Lyles by Sean Gregory of TIME, the sprinter revealed his dismay at being invited to a shoe-release event for Edwards while he was in the midst of contract extension negotiations with Adidas.

Lyles questioned the decision, stating, "You want to invite me to [an event for] a man who has not even been to an NBA Finals? In a sport that you don't even care about? And you're giving him a shoe?"

Despite expressing respect for Edwards as an athlete, Lyles felt that Adidas failed to recognize his potential in the same way they did with the NBA star.

Lyles assertively questioned Adidas's decision to offer Edwards a prestigious shoe deal while seemingly overlooking his own accomplishments and potential.

The nuance of Lyles' criticism lay in his disappointment that Adidas failed to recognize his significance in the sporting world compared to Edwards. While acknowledging Edwards' talent and achievements, Lyles highlighted the disparity in endorsement opportunities between track athletes like himself and professional basketball players like Edwards.

The fact that Edwards had not yet reached the NBA Finals was a point Lyles emphasized, even as Edwards secured an Olympic gold medal.

However, Noah Lyles is not just content with his gold medal win in the 100-meter race; he has set his sights on another milestone - his own Adidas signature shoe. Despite the success and recognition brought by the Adidas Adizero Y-3 spikes he wore during his historic feat, Lyles expressed his desire for a more personal and lucrative partnership with the renowned sports brand.

In an interview with reporters, Lyles boldly stated his aspiration for a customized trainer from Adidas, emphasizing the potential for greater financial opportunities in the sneaker market compared to spikes. Drawing a comparison to legendary sprinter Michael Johnson, Lyles earlier highlighted the absence of a personalized sneaker for top track and field athletes, underscoring the untapped potential in this realm.

With a recent groundbreaking contract extension with Adidas, speculated to be the most lucrative in track and field since Usain Bolt's deal with Puma, the possibility of a signature Noah Lyles sneaker symbolizes a significant moment for the iconic brand moving forward.

