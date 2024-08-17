Noah Lyles’ Blunt Response to Tyreek Hill’s 100 m Race Comments: ‘What’s the Cheetah Guy From Football’

Noah Lyles recently garnered worldwide attention for being the world's fastest man, after defeating Usain Bolt by 5 thousandths. He completed the men's 100m final of the Paris Olympics 2024 in 9.784 seconds.

Now, although the multi-sports event has concluded, the track and field Olympian has once again found himself in the spotlight, but for a surprising reason as he admitted to not remembering Tyreek Hill’s name. He went on to question someone off camera, who that cheetah guy is from football while also confessing that he can't remember his name.

MLFootball took to X to share the video clip of Lyles and wrote, “WILD: Noah Lyles says he does NOT KNOW WHO TYREEK HILL IS. “What’s the Cheetah guy from football??? Well, I can’t remember his name”

Check the video below:

Lyles’ remarks came after Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill previously mentioned that he can beat Lyles in a 100m race . During his appearance at the Up & Adams podcast, the NFL star mentioned he could beat the Olympic gold medalist in a footrace.

Hill said: "I would beat Noah Lyles. I'm not going to beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles.” It should be noted that with the blazing speed that has defined his NFL career, Hill's track pedigree is undeniable. A high school sensation, he once electrified crowds with a 9.98-second 100-meter dash at the NJCAA championships in 2013.

However, Hill isn’t the only one who made such comments. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart too showed disappointment as Lyles won the race . In his latest appearance at the Roommates Show, the 29-year-old admitted that he wanted the American sprinter to lose in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Hart said, “I really wanted him to lose. Damn, I wanted him to lose. I think this was the first time that all of NBA Twitter banded together just to hate. I was hating, and then I was like, damn, you know what, respect. I can’t even hate anymore.”

For the unversed, last year, in 2023, Noah Lyles initially faced criticism for his controversial remarks aimed at NBA teams calling themselves world champions. His comments came after Team USA failed to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup, despite having the most NBA talents on their roster.

The 27-year-old athlete’s comment did not sit well with the NBA fans as well as players at that time and it seems even now, he faces backlash time and again because of it.

Also Read: Stephen A. Smith Slams Noah Lyles for Criticizing NBA Stars Calling Themselves World Champions: 'Appreciated Them Clapping Back’