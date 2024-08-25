Noah Lyles Claims He Didn’t Recognize Knicks’ Josh Hart Even After Receiving Praise From Him Post Paris Olympics Gold

Noah Lyles recently appeared in an interview with GQ Sports, where he revealed that he has no idea who Josh Hart is. Lyles was reading a few of the critics' tweets when he came across one that read, "Noah Lyles, you survived the 100M hate watch. We will reconvene in the 200M."

However, the American basketball shooting guard's response to the tweet was the main highlight of the entire segment. Hart defended and praised Lyles after a user spread this criticized tweet on the platform. He responded to the user by stating, "Lol nah, he's an Olympic gold medalist. He can talk for life."

As Lyles finished reading Hart's response, he was quickly asked whether he knew who Hart was. The Olympic gold medalist responded by saying no, and the interviewer then informed him that Hart plays for the New York Knicks.

Lyles lastly concluded by saying, “I appreciate it.”

Shortly, Clutch Points took to X to share the video clip;

It is important to highlight that Josh Hart admitted on The Roommates Show a few days ago that he was rooting for the American sprinter to lose in the Paris Summer Olympics. Thus, it is believed that Lyles was taking a dig at Hart when he claimed that he didn’t recognize the basketball player.

During the Roommates Show, Hart mentioned that all the NBA fans wanted Lyles to lose. However, he later admitted he couldn’t continue the hate anymore.

Hart said, “I really wanted him to lose. Damn, I wanted him to lose. I think this was the first time that all of NBA Twitter banded together just to hate. I was hating, and then I was like, damn, you know what, respect. I can’t even hate anymore.”

For the unversed, last year, Noah Lyles made some offensive comments about the NBA league players after they called themselves the world champions as they won the NBA Finals.

Moreover, this isn't the first time that the American track and field athlete has claimed not to recognize a player from a different sports domain. Just a week ago, the 27-year-old, currently known as the world’s fastest man, made a comment about Tyreek Hill.

In a viral video clip, Lyles was seen asking someone, “What’s the name of the Cheetah guy from football?” referring to Hill. He later admitted that he couldn't remember his name. The playful rivalry between the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver and Lyles is currently a hot topic on the internet as the former claims that he could defeat the latter in a race, with Hill often challenging Lyles.

