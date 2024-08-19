Noah Lyles’ Continuing NBA Beef Makes Shocking Claim About Nikola Jokic After Tyreek Hill: ‘Don’t Know Who That Is’

Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles, who caused a stir last year by questioning the legitimacy of the NBA's "world champion" title, has reignited controversy by claiming he doesn't know who Nikola Jokić is. Lyles made this surprising remark during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson's podcast, Nightcap, saying, "I'm gonna be honest, I don't know who that is."

Nikola Jokić, a two-time MVP, is widely considered among the best players in the NBA today. Excelling in scoring, rebounding, and playmaking, Jokić averages 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9 assists per game this season. His unique skill set allows him to control the game's pace like a point guard in a center's body, making him exceptionally tough to defend.

In response, Sharpe defended the NBA, highlighting that it features some of the best players in the world, including the three-time MVP Jokić. However, Lyles' dismissive reaction was unexpected. Lyles also recently claimed he didn't know who Tyreek Hill was during an NBC Sports interview. This comment followed Hill's challenge to race Lyles, with Hill expressing confidence that he could beat Lyles over a shorter distance of 50 yards instead of 100 meters.

Tyreek Hill defended NBA stars, including Nikola Jokić, in response to sprinter Noah Lyles' comments claiming he didn't know who Jokić was. Hill criticized Lyles for his remarks about NBA players referring to themselves as "world champions," suggesting that Lyles should concentrate on track and field instead.

Although Lyles acknowledged international NBA stars like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he stood by his criticism of the "world champion" title. He clarified that his issue wasn't with the NBA's talent but with using a title that, in his opinion, should be reserved for athletes competing on a global stage.

Lyles first sparked controversy by criticizing the NBA's tradition of calling its champions "world champions," arguing that the title is misleading since the league's teams primarily compete in the United States. His comments received backlash from fans and NBA players, who believed Lyles was undermining the global talent and prestige of the NBA.

During a podcast, when asked about his stance, Lyles explained that his remarks stemmed from frustration over the disparity in recognition between athletes from different sports. Lyles' comments have reignited the debate over how athletes in different sports are recognized and the use of titles like "world champion." While he continues to face criticism from the NBA community, his stance raises important questions about the value and celebration of different sports in the United States.

