Noah Lyles Embraces ‘Boyfriend Duties’ With Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield After Winning Medals at Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles and his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield recently had a great time in the French capital. Now that the quadrennial event had concluded, the two went on a shopping spree together, where Lyles proudly took up his boyfriend's duties.

The 27-year-old athlete carried Bromfield’s shopping bags and later shared a picture of himself with the bags on his Instagram Story, sharing how the Olympic champion is now a bag holder.

He wrote; “The Olympic champion is now a bag holder.”

Shortly after this, Bromfield reposted the story, with two laughing emojis and wrote; “Boyfriend duties takes priority.”

It is important to note that both Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield competed in the Paris Olympics. Lyles won two medals, one in gold at the 100m and one in bronze at the 200m.

He also clinched the title of the world’s fastest man with this achievement as he finished the gold race with a time of 9.79 seconds. Meanwhile, the Jamaican athlete took part in the 4x400m relay event only to take the fifth spot.

However, this is not the first time that the duo has participated in the International multi-sports event. Previously, they both competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While Bromfield earned a bronze medal with her team in the 4x400m relay, Lyles earned the 200m bronze medal.

For the 2024 Olympics, both Lyles and Bromfield got their training together. Lyles even mentioned the same during his interaction with US Weekly; “My girlfriend’s on [a] team as well, so we are training together and we’re competing most of the same day. We have that mental space to be able to share with each other and continuously feed to each other.”

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that the couple first connected on Instagram in 2017 and went on their first date in 2018. However, they chose to remain friends afterward.

Nonetheless, destiny had some other plans for them as they both reconnected in early 2022 and went on a second date, only to later make things official.

Moreover, the power couple is now growing strong and has each other's backs. When Lyles defeated Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by .005 seconds in the 100-meter to win the gold medal, he quickly went to his girlfriend to celebrate the victory and they both hugged each other while cherishing the moment.

Meanwhile, as Bromfield failed to surpass the 400m semi-finals at the Paris Olympics, she received backlash from her own country. Nevertheless, Lyles stood with his girlfriend and reposted one of her posts, mentioning how proud he was of her.

Also Read: Who Is Noah Lyles' Girlfriend? Meet the Stunning Junelle Bromfield