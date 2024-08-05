Who Is Noah Lyles' Girlfriend? Meet the Stunning Junelle Bromfield

American Noah Lyles clinched the title of the world’s fastest man on Sunday, celebrating his gold medal victory with his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, in a touching moment on the sport’s grandest stage.

In a heartwarming photo, Lyles and Bromfield, who is an Olympian for Jamaica and has been dating Lyles since 2022, were seen embracing after Lyles, who also went viral for his love of Yu Gi Oh! , narrowly defeated Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by just .005 seconds in the 100-meter race at the Paris Olympics.

So, who is Noah Lyles’ girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Junelle Bromfield and her relationship with the world champion

Who is Noah Lyles’ Girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield?

Jamaican Junelle Bromfield is a 4x400m relay World and Olympic medallist. After the Jamaican squad finished fifth in the mixed 4x400m relay, Bromfield will compete in the women's 400m on August 5, 2024.

Currently, Junelle and Lyles live together in Florida, where they also trained for the Olympics. However, the couple is known to maintain professionalism on the track but often share affectionate moments on social media. In April 2024, Bromfield posted about a romantic gesture from Lyles: a car!

Junelle Bromfield’s Age and Height

Moving on to some practical information about Junelle Bromfield. The Jamaican Olympic athlete is 26 years old, born on February 8, 1998, in Black River, Jamaica. She is the daughter of Sandra Farquharson.

Bromfield attended St. Elizabeth Technical High School and later studied law at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Standing at 5'8" (172.72 cm), Bromfield won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

How did Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield meet?

Now that the introductions are out of the way, here’s how the couple met! Though they started dating in the summer of 2022, the two had been friends for several years. During a joint interview on the Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast, the couple shared that Bromfield initially reached out to Lyles via social media. “I slid in the DM’s,” she admitted, laughing.

“In 2017, she slides in my DM’s and we started chitchatting a little,” Lyles said, adding that he was initially defensive. Over the next few months, they spoke more frequently and played iPhone games together.

They maintained a friendship and flirtation for several years, not communicating much while in other relationships. In 2022, they reconnected when Lyles asked Bromfield if she wanted to give it another try.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s Relationship Timeline

That was just a glimpse into the life of one of the most hyped-up and loved Olympian couples ! But for those who are still craving more, here's a detailed timeline of Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s relationship:

2017: Junelle Bromfield texts Noah Lyles first

It all began with a DM. On an episode of the Fast Lane Lifestyle podcast, Junelle Bromfield confirmed she messaged Noah Lyles on Instagram in 2017. After chatting for a few weeks, they exchanged numbers to play iPhone games. Due to their busy schedules and the distance between Florida and Jamaica, it took about a year for them to meet in person.

2018: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield go on their very first date

Their first date in 2018, when Bromfield flew from Jamaica to Miami, wasn’t love at first sight. "We commit to this date, and she comes by, and it just didn't click," Lyles recalled on the podcast. Despite trying Red Lobster's cheddar biscuits, the spark wasn’t there. Bromfield admitted she didn’t talk much due to nerves, leading them to decide to remain friends.

February 2022: Noah and Junelle go on their second date

After dating others over the years, they didn’t truly reconnect until early 2022. Both single, Bromfield mentioned she’d be in New York in February, and Lyles decided to show up. Their second date was at Ocean Prime, an upscale seafood restaurant. Over breakfast the next morning, Bromfield knew she wanted to make things official.

August 2022: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield finally begin dating

After years of missed connections, they began dating in August 2022. They started with a "trial run," meeting up monthly to ensure their relationship was strong. Bromfield soon moved to Florida, near Lyles. His mother even invited her to stay at their home to settle in. Now, they live together in Miami and train in the same running group. "She's part of the family," Lyles said on the podcast.

July 2024: Noah Lyles helped Junelle fall in love with track, again

After securing her spot in the 2024 Olympics, Bromfield told The Inside Lane that Lyles helped her love track again after her mother’s death. Her mother, Keisha Caine, passed away from cervical cancer in January 2021, nearly causing Bromfield to quit running. Lyles encouraged her to seek therapy. "I started therapy about two years ago because my boyfriend is big on therapy and felt I needed it," she shared in July 2024. "It's been really helpful because I've been dealing with survivor's guilt. Now, I feel like I can live my life fully and enjoy every moment because life is short."

Junelle Bromfield’s Instagram

Lover girl Junelle has never shied away from posting her man on her IG handle. For those wondering what Junelle Bromfield's Instagram ID is, it's @junellebromfield. Junelle is very active on social media. The pair even went Instagram official a few months later they started dating in December 2022.

Now, on August 4, their love won alongside Noah Lyles. Lyles clinched the gold in the men's 100-meter sprint, solidifying his status as the fastest man in the world, he celebrated with his family and Bromfield. Overcome with emotion, she hugged Lyles as cameras captured the moment.

This brings back memories of an interview on the Inside Track podcast, where Lyles spoke about their strong relationship.

"It has taught me a lot of patience, and I believe this is my best relationship ever,” he said. He explained that they prioritize good communication, especially since they have different needs. While he prefers to address conflicts immediately, Bromfield usually needs time and space.

They’ve learned to adapt and accept each other for who they are.