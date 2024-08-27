Noah Lyles’ Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield Addresses Online Harassment and Advocates for Change

Noah Lyles’ girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, recently spoke out about the abuse she endured during her recent appearance at the Paris Games. The 26-year-old track and field athlete faced criticism for her skin tone and her relationship with USA's 100m Olympic champion, Noah Lyles.

Bromfield not only addressed the issue but also appealed to people to cease online harassment and criticism. The athlete shared an Instagram Story, mentioning how she was bullied for two straight months.

Junelle Bromfield said; “There is no excuse to be colorist! I was bullied for almost two months, and now I have spoken up. ‘She is playing a victim, she is digging.' We already forgotten about that. Life does not work that way, and I pray you guys talk to your little dark skin family members better. Because when you forget, they won't.”

However, this is not the first time that Bromfield has spoken out on the matter. She recently also spoke out about experiencing online hate through an Instagram post. Apart from Bromfield, her beau, Noah Lyles, too showed his support by sharing on Instagram post, expressing how proud he is of his girlfriend.

Check the post below:

Nonetheless, despite all the negativity surrounding them, the pair is growing stronger with each passing phase. Initially, the duo were seen going on a shopping spree together, having a great time together after the Summer Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Now, the couple appeared in an exclusive interview with People, in which the Paris gold medalist mentioned how they share the same passion for their sport and have the same qualities.

The American track and field athlete further stated; “I think that's what attracts us to each other to begin with. I feel that we don't let our accolades really change the view of how we see each other.”

It is worth mentioning that in their most recent outing in Paris, both athletes showed impressive results. Bromfield took part in the 4x400m relay event, where she took the fifth spot.

However, during the same time, she even received backlash from her own country as she failed to surpass the 400m semi-finals at the Paris Olympics. This was expected as she was one of the top contenders expected to win gold for her country.

Meanwhile, Lyles won two medals, a gold at the 100m and a bronze at the 200m. Along with this feat, he also earned the title of the world’s fastest man.

Advertisement

Also Read: Noah Lyles Reveals if His Olympic Gold Medal Will Be on the Line in Race vs. Tyreek Hill