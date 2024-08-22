Noah Lyles Lays Down Unconventional Conditions for Tyreek Hill Race: ‘We’re Racing for Millions of Dollars’

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and Olympic 100-meter gold winner Noah Lyles have been trading barbs in the media about maybe competing in a race. In the most recent development of the beef, the new Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles has detailed the terms under which he would race Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

In an interview with NBC Sport, Lyles stated that there must be a sponsor prepared to invest millions in the race because both Hill and himself have worked hard to make reputations for themselves.

Lyles said, "Certainly, we can compete if someone is interested in sponsoring the event, where we would be competing for millions of dollars on a track and we're racing 100 meters, then absolutely, we can race."

The world champion has made it obvious that he is not out to play games, and Hill should come out and take note if he truly wants to run against him. He stated that Hill would have to compete against him in the men's 100m rather than the 50m, as the NFL player had indicated in a tweet.

Lyles continued, "But it needs to be legitimate; I'm not here to do gimmicks. You're fighting against a person who has worked his entire life to achieve the title of 'the world's fastest man,' and you've worked to be a great football player."

Lyles also noted that the wide receiver cannot simply show up anytime and challenge an Olympic winner. "You cannot simply jump the line because you are a fantastic football player. Again, I am not seeking for gimmicks. If you wish to challenge me as 'the world's quickest man,' you must do it in this event," he remarked.

Hill had earlier challenged Lyles to a 50-yard race, but Lyles declined. While Lyles feels he can overcome Hill over shorter distances, like 50 yards or the NFL norm of 40 yards, he insists on racing just 100 meters.

Hill seemed to be focused more on the 50 yards. "Sign the contract and lock in that 50-yard race," Hill wrote on Sunday.

The conflict between Hill and Lyles began when a journalist questioned Hill about Lyles' remarks about 'NBA global champions' in the 2023 global championship. Hill replied to the journalist by suggesting he could beat the 27-year-old in a race. He also joked about Lyles' COVID-19 issue, stating that he would wear a mask throughout the race.



Following Hill's challenge, Lyles went on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap Show and joked that Hill was "just chasing clout," adding that he had forgotten Hill's name. During that program, Noha also stated that if Hills truly wanted to race, he should quit the nonsense and meet him on the track.

However, it is yet to be determined whether these two stars of their respective fields would ever race together on the tracks or whether it is only a social media frenzy in which both will merely provide comments and challenges to one another in various interviews.