Noah Lyles Pens Heartfelt and Inspiring Message After Winning Gold at Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles is motivated and wants to inspire others as well. The athlete finally won his first gold medal of his career when he became the fastest man in the world as he clinched the men's 100-meter race on Sunday. The American track and field star finished ahead of Kishane Thompson of Jamaica with his personal best of 9.784 seconds, only 0.005.

Following the win, the sprinter wrote a heartfelt message, which is nothing but inspiring. The 27-year-old took over his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “I have asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and depression.”

The Fastest Man in the World further wrote, “But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why not you?” Lyles concluded by the barest of margins at Stade de France on top of Thompson's 9.789 seconds.

The American track and field sprinter had bagged a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 200 meters when he lost to Andre De Grasse of Canada and Kenneth Bednarek of the USA. However, this time, the athlete had decided something else.

Fred Kerley of the United States of America won the bronze medal after he finished with his season’s best timing of 9.81 seconds. Meanwhile, Lamont Marcell Jacobs concluded fifth with 9.85 seconds after winning gold in the Japanese capital in 2021.

Back to the Fastest Man of the World, Lyles, who competes in the 60 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters, has a personal best record of 19.31 seconds in the 200 m and has inscribed his name in the record books of America.

The athlete has won two Olympic medals and is a six-time world champion. In addition, he was a gold medalist at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in the 200-meter race. His gold medal finish at the Paris Olympics is the first one by an American since the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, when Justin Gatlin won it in 9.85 seconds.

It was pure class by Lyles after winning the gold medal when he went over and congratulated the runner-up. “After the race, I came up, we were waiting for the names to pop up,” said the Paris Olympics gold medalist, as quoted by Team USA.

Lyles further continued, “And I'll be honest, I came over, I was like, ‘I think you got that one big dog.” He continued that when he saw his name popping up, he called himself “amazing” as his natural reaction. As per the aforementioned source, Lyles stated that he “wasn't ready” to see his name on top.

Meanwhile, Lyles is scheduled to compete in the 200m; it's something he is habitually winning and has not lost in two full seasons since the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. Additionally, he will lead Team USA in its 4x100-meter relay.

Ahead of these competitions, Lyles is indeed feeling “a lot of joy” this time, which he didn't feel the last time he was at the Olympics. It is to be seen how the well-motivated athlete performs in his next races.

