Noah Lyles Pretends To Forget Tyreek Hill’s Name Amid Race Challenge Between Them: ‘I Always Forget His Name’

This may not go away for a while, but everyone who is not affected by it is having a fine time reading. The people engaged did not think so much. Tyreek Hill, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, and Olympic standout Noah Lyles are still at odds.

In the newest installment of the feud between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill, the newly minted Olympic gold medalist sprinter again pretends to forget the name of a Miami star in a TikTok video.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported the occurrence on his X account, where Lyles' Tiktok video was shared. In the video, Noah appears to forget the name of a Miami star when asked who the celebrity who would be a fast runner is.

Lyles said, "I'll have to go with... God, I'm forgetting his name. A football player. He is the one who believes he is swift. The cheetah accomplished something. Tyreek Hill is the one!"

Lyles earlier feigned to forget Tyreek's name when the dispute between them began. When questioned about Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill, Lyles responded with a funny answer, stating he only knew Hill by his nickname, "Cheetah," and was otherwise unaware of him.

Lyles said, "What is that guy's..." Who is the football player known as the Cheetah? "I don't remember his name." Calling out to Mark, Lyles was reminded that he was Tyreek Hill.

This happened after Tyreek Hill made a bold allegation on the Up & Adams show. When asked if he would like to confront Lyles, the former Kansas Chief issued a broad response. "I'll defeat Noah Lyles. I won't beat him by much, but I will defeat Noah Lyles."

Noah Lyles' 2023 reply, "World Championships of what?" sparked a spat between the Olympic champion and the Miami star. The "United States?" plummeted well beyond expectations. The vibrations could be felt everywhere, from the basketball court to the football field.

Since then, they've been conversing and commenting on each other during interviews and public appearances. Following Hill's challenge, Lyles appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap Show a few days ago and quipped that Hill was "just chasing clout." During that show, Noha also suggested that if Hills actually wanted to race, he should cut the crap and meet him on the track.

In between, a former Kansas City star challenged him to a 50-meter dash, but Lyles said that if he wants to compete, he should come to the 100-meter track . He verified it during his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week.

While there is no certainty that these two American athletes will ever compete on the track to determine who is the fastest among them, there will be ongoing discussions among them during interviews and public appearances. As of now, Miami WR Tyreek is getting ready for the next season, which begins on September 8th against the Jaguars. Lyles is enjoying his gold medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics.