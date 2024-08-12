Noah Lyle’s Responds to Dissing Anthony Edwards Over NBA Star Getting Shoe Release Before Him

Noah Lyles gained many new fans during the 2024 Olympics by winning the gold medal in the 100m dash and securing a bronze in the 200m, despite battling COVID-19. However, Lyles also attracted more critics. He had already faced backlash from the basketball community after criticizing the "world champion" title given to NBA champions last year. This summer, he might have upset even more fans.

Lyles addressed rumors about his absence from Anthony Edwards' Adidas shoe event. The rumors suggested that Lyles was offended by the invitation, implying that Edwards didn't deserve a signature shoe line because he hadn't reached the NBA Finals.

Lyles denied these claims, clearing up the situation on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) account Monday morning.

"There is a rumor going around that I did not go to @theantedwards_ shoe release because he didn’t deserve it," Lyles wrote. "That is not the case he definitely deserves his shoes he is an amazing player. The problem was finding time-based on my prior engagements. Congratulations on Becoming an Olympic champion!"

Before the Olympics, Noah Lyles expressed disinterest in attending an event for Anthony Edwards and criticized the decision to give Edwards a shoe deal instead of him. Lyles questioned why the company would offer a shoe deal to someone who hadn't reached the NBA Finals while overlooking him.

Lyles remarked, "You want me to attend an event for a guy who hasn't even made it to the NBA Finals? In a sport you don't even care about? And you're giving him a shoe? No disrespect — he's an incredible athlete and having an amazing year. I appreciate that they recognized his potential and gave him a shoe deal."

He continued, "But all I'm asking is, why couldn't they see that potential in me? I want my own shoes. I want my own trainer. I'm serious about this. There's no money in track spikes, but there's money in sneakers. Even Michael Johnson didn't have his own sneaker. Considering how many medals we track athletes bring home and the recognition we receive, it's crazy that this hasn't happened yet."

Lyles has had ongoing tensions with the NBA community, particularly after he questioned the "World Champions" label given to NBA title winners. Critics have often targeted him, and recent reports that he skipped Edwards' shoe launch due to being 'offended' have only intensified the backlash.

However, Lyles later clarified that his absence was due to prior commitments, not offense, and that he would have attended the event if his schedule allowed.

