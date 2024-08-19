Noah Lyles Responds to Tyreek Hill’s Diss Track After NFL Star Challenges Him to a Race

The longstanding animosity between Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and American Olympic track star Noah Lyles is approaching a breaking point. The 100-meter Olympic champion recently responded to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's claim that he could defeat the professional sprinter in a footrace.

Hill has sparked controversy by suggesting that he can defeat Noah Lyles, the Olympic 100-meter gold champion, in a race. In an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show, Hill expressed confidence that he would defeat Noah Lyles. The receiver stated that he wouldn't beat him by much, but he would defeat Noah Lyles.

Now Lyles has responded to the Miami Dolphins WR while appearing on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson hinting at a prospective contest between himself and Hill.

Lyles stated, "Tyreek is only seeking clout. When someone fast comes up, he says that he wants to race them. If he had actually planned to race people, he would have shown up like D.K. Metcalf. This year, he participated in the Masters 60-meter event. The man avoids smoking. "I don't have time for that."

“Let's arrange anything if he is real about it; if you're serious, you'll see me on the track. I'm not just talking about you chatting on the internet; you're not really coming to me and talking to my agent.”

This conversation began about a week ago when media personality Kay Adams visited the Dolphins' training camp and spoke with Hill. On the Up & Adams podcast, Hill stated, "I would defeat Noah Lyles. I'm not going to beat him by much, but I will beat Noah Lyles."



However, in reality, there’s a different narrative. Despite his remarkable high school track record, which includes a personal best of 10.19 seconds in the 100-meter sprint, the Dolphins star has not participated seriously in track and field since 2014. Lyles, on the other hand, is at the peak of his career, having recently set the U.S. record in the 200-meter dash in 19.31 seconds, the third-fastest time in history.

Lyles also ridiculed Hill during an NBC Sports interview recently, stating he had no idea who Hill was. However, Hill, a two-time state track champion in high school, demonstrated his track speed in March 2023, winning the 60-meter sprint at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in 6.7 seconds.

Lyles' recent Olympic victory, in which he finished the 100-meter event in 9.79 seconds, highlights the disparity between the two competitors. While Hill's competitive spirit is great, he is unlikely to equal Lyles' world-class speed and endurance, even if he does make a comeback in the 2028 Olympics, as he has indicated.