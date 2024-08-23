Noah Lyles Reveals if His Olympic Gold Medal Will Be on the Line in Race vs. Tyreek Hill

The feud between Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill escalated another day. Lyles stated that he would not include his first and only Olympic gold medal, which he won in the men's 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics.



Noah Lyles, the current World Fastest Man, came on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday and refused to wager his gold medal in the race against Miami's Tyreek Hill if the race ever takes place. Lyles immediately stated that the Dolphins' wideout did nothing to deserve this honor.

Lyles said, "What has he achieved to deserve that status?" He plays football, and he's an amazing football player, but he doesn't get to leap the line simply because he feels he's fast." Lyles also stated that he would not even put his medal on the line if Hill wagered his Super Bowl ring, which he earned with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

The rivalry between an Olympic gold medalist and the Miami Dolphins' top wide receiver is currently the most talked-about in the American sports world. Since the feud broke, neither of them has stopped chatting with each other during any interviews.

The spat between Hill and Lyles began when a journalist questioned Hill about Lyles' claims about 'NBA global champions' for the 2023 global championship. Hill responded to the journalist by stating that he could beat the 27-year-old in a race. He also made a joke about Lyles' COVID-19 situation, claiming that he would wear a mask during the race.

Following Hill's challenge, Lyles appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap Show and quipped that Hill was "just chasing clout," noting that he had forgotten Hill's name. During that show, Noha also suggested that if Hills actually wanted to race, he should stop his antics and meet him on the track.

Prior to the medal wager announcement, Noah rejected the notion of running a 50-meter dash instead of the NFL's 40-yard dash, insisting on just racing 100 meters. Lyles also stated that if Tyreek wants to defeat him, he must do so in the event he is participating in.

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles have been chattering about potential races for several weeks, but they have not yet finalized any solid preparations. Even though no race has been confirmed, betting markets are charged up and the odds have been given. According to Bet Online, Lyles presently has an advantage over Hill.

This is how the figures look: according to Betonline, Lyles is -3000 and Hill is +900 for the 100-meter dash. By the way, Lyles just won a gold medal in this event at the Olympics. For the 50-meter sprint, Lyles has -700 and Hills has +400. Finally, for the 40-meter dash, Lyles has -400 and Hill has +250.

Lyles is widely expected to win the 100-meter sprint versus Hill, especially given that he won gold in the event at the Paris Olympics. The odds indicate that Hill could have a better chance in a shorter race, but Lyles remains the favorite. With the betting odds out, excitement is mounting for the signing of a contract.