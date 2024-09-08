Noah Lyles, Suni Lee and More Grace the US Open Final Amidst Jessica Pegula Heartbreak

The stars are aligning at the US Open. After Simone Biles graced the women’s quarterfinal match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, it was time for Noah Lyles, Suni Lee, and more to turn up the heat. Catching the women’s final between Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, the likes Suni Lee, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, and Rai Benjamin were seen rooting for the US sensation, Pegula.

Unfortunately, their elation did not last long as Pegula failed to overcome the Belarusian challenge. Sabalenka kept her nerves and defeated the American with the score reading 7-5, 7-5. Apart from Lyles and Lee, NBA icon Steph Curry was also spotted enjoying the sport from the stands along with his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Speaking about the tennis stars, the men’s 100m Olympic gold medalist said, “Tennis players are World Champions that play against the top in the world constantly.”

Meanwhile, both Suni Lee and Noah Lyles mesmerized the fans back in Paris. Both Lyles and Lee won the gold medal in their respective categories. But after the conclusion of the games, the fans of both Lee and Lyles will have to wait significantly to watch their favorite stars in action once again.

While Lee will not be featuring in the Gold Over America Tour, she is also doubtful for the 2028 Olympics in LA. Speaking about her future endeavors with Elle, the Tokyo all-around gold medalist said, “I don’t know how much gymnastics I’ll be doing during that time, but maybe L.A. in 2028. We’ll see.”

Likewise, Noah Lyles too, has called it an end to his 2024 season. Lyles stated that due to the covid infections, his body needed a sufficient amount of rest. Thus, he and his team did not want to take any risk and will be focusing on starting strongly in the upcoming season. Instead, Lyles has focused on enjoying his off time attending the US Open and the New York Fashion week.

Known as a fashion aficionado, Lyles has been to many high profile fashion events in the past. However, in his recent Instagram story, Noah Lyles announced a surprising prospect for himself. The Olympic gold medalist mentioned that he will be a part of New York Fashion week as a model for the first time. Thus, it is evident that the US track and field king is having the time of his life post his Paris glory. However, he will have to come back stronger and continue his dream run in order to stay clear of any fresh controversies.

