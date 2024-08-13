Noah Lyles Triggers Fan Backlash After US Trackstar Hits Paris Nightclub Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Noah Lyles didn't let COVID keep him down for long.

Just days after withdrawing from Olympic competition due to COVID, Lyles was seen dancing at L’Arc nightclub in Paris in a video that surfaced on Monday.

The 27-year-old had placed third in the 200-meter final on August 8 and was taken off the track in a wheelchair. It was later revealed he had COVID, and he ran the race with a 102-degree fever.

Two days after his bronze finish, Lyles, who had already won gold in a tight 100-meter race, announced he was feeling much better.

“Thank God, I am COVID free,” the Olympian posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 10, along with a photo of a negative COVID test. This post came just two days before the video of him enjoying Paris nightlife on Sunday appeared.

Lyles was having a good time, listening to Pop Smoke with his fellow athletes, while Simone Biles was also spotted at the club, according to TMZ.

Noah Lyles first tested positive last Tuesday before coming in third in the 200-meter final on Thursday. He finished behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and his U.S. teammate Kenneth Bednarek.

The American team was disqualified in the 4x100m relay, with Canada winning gold, South Africa taking silver, and Great Britain grabbing bronze. The U.S. team has now failed to medal in the 4x100m for five consecutive Olympics.

As a result, some fans on social media criticized the 27-year-old for going to the club, questioning how he went from needing a wheelchair on Thursday to dancing in Paris on Sunday night.

One fan noted: "Noah Lyles didn’t have COVID when he won the 100 but suddenly did when he lost the 200. Now he’s in the club dancing. Lmao I’m crying."

Another said, "Noah Lyles lost the 200m, said he had covid, then produced a negative test 2 days later so he could hit up the Olympic Village party lmao… his mom was on IG talking about how she thought he was dying and fighting for his life after the race."

"Wasn’t he carried out on a stretcher? Fraud," another added.

Someone else commented, "Dancing in the club after the Covid crying is fucking crazy. Noah Lyles is an absolute robot."

In the end, as long as Noah is right and isn't contagious anymore, it's good to see him feeling better!

And this wraps up a whirlwind Olympic Games for the track and field champion, amid his recent Team USA basketball feud .

The 200-meter race has been Noah's strongest event, one he's dominated in recent years. However, on Saturday, Lyles' mom, Keisha Caine Bishop, claimed that Olympic security refused to help her son when he collapsed, struggling to breathe, after the race.

Keisha, who was at Stade de France for the event, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Noah on the ground: "This was one of the scariest moments of my life! Watching my son hold his chest, gasping for air, while the stadium security refused to call a doctor as I begged them to send him help."