‘Nobody Wants To Go Overseas’: Angel Reese's Explosive Interview After Joining WNBA Stars for ‘Unrivaled’ League

Unrivaled's eagerly awaited debut has created excitement for a new league set to take place in the off-season. Led by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, this league aims to transform women's basketball. Angel Reese's announcement that she is joining the emerging 3x3 league has further heightened anticipation and solidified her status as a trailblazer in the sport.

In an exclusive interview with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Reese discussed her decision to join Unrivaled: "Staying in Miami from January to March without heading overseas was a major draw. I never planned on going overseas. Knowing two great players like Breanna and Napheesa are behind this, who wouldn't want to be part of it? I knew they'd bring in more top talent."

Reese also highlighted the benefits of staying local. She said, "Many of us dread going overseas, but some have no choice. Earning six figures here in just three months is a game-changer. Plus, 3x3 basketball is something I love. It's a chance to hone individual skills because the game exposes everything."

Announcing her new venture on July 24, the Chicago Sky rookie took to social media to share her excitement: "305 BARBIEEEEE SEE YALL IN THE YAMSSSSSSS," she posted, amplifying the buzz around her participation in Unrivaled.

Unrivaled offers substantial advantages for WNBA players. In addition to potentially doubling the average WNBA salary, the league provides a new competitive edge. The 3x3 games will be exciting and challenging for those used to the standard 5x5 format, encouraging players to enhance their skills.

Slated to launch in January 2025, Unrivaled has already attracted elite talent. Eleven basketball stars, including Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper, will join Reese in the league. Even more star power will be added when Paige Bueckers, a standout NCAA star, joins after her college career.

Basketball 3x3 Olympians like Jackie Young, Rhyne Howard, and Kelsey Plum will also contribute their skills to the league. With so many elite players joining Unrivaled, women's basketball will have a strong platform.

The All-Star, averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds before the Olympic break, has been occupied during the WNBA's break from action. The star has been mesmerizing fans with her stunning vacation pictures. The WNBA will return to action next week.

