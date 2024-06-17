Not Alex Pereira but THIS Fighter is ‘Scariest Striker Ever in MMA’ According to Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has snubbed Alex Pereira and picked Melvin Manhoef as the scariest striker in MMA history. Manhoef was a Dutch kickboxer who possessed dynamite in his limbs. He hung up the gloves in 2022.

Manhoef went by the moniker ‘No Mercy’ and his fighting style justified that. Mahoef often had a reckless abandon style and constantly delivered entertaining fights as a result.

Joe Rogan on why Melvin Manhoef is the scariest despite not being as technical as Alex Pereira

Action Bronson recently made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In episode #2164 of the show, Rogan discussed the scariest striker in MMA history.

During his time in the UFC’s broadcast booth, Rogan has seen the likes of Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, and more live in action. However, he named Manhoef as the scariest MMA striker ever.

Rogan explained that ‘No Mercy’ was not as technical as someone like ‘Poatan’ That said, he was lightning fast.

Rogan said: "You want to talk about the scariest striker ever in MMA? I think it's Melvin. He might not have been the best. He might not be the best technical, [Alex] Pereira is probably the most tactical, but Melvin was so terrifying.”

He added: “He would come at you guns blazing with them gladiator shorts on... Dropped Mark Hunt and put him out. I mean who the f**k does that?... Bro, he is so fast. Man, this dude was like a demon."

Melvin Manhoef racked up wins against notable names like Mark Hunt, Evangelista Santos, and others. He retired with a career record of 32-17-1-2 (NC). 29 of his professional wins came via (T)KO.

Manhoef, however, never fought in the UFC. He spent the lion’s share of his career in organizations like Bellator, K-1, Strikeforce, and more.

Joe Rogan’s podcast guest claims Alex Pereira is already a UFC Hall of Famer

Alex Pereira’s ascend to the top is nothing short of phenomenal. Since making his UFC debut in 2021, ‘Poatan’ has gone on to win two world titles in different weight classes.

He has stepped up on short notice to save mega cards on multiple occasions. ‘Poatan’ is doing so again at UFC 303, stepping in after Conor McGregor’s fight got canceled .

Joe Rogan’s podcast guest Action Bronson said on the JRE episode #2164: “[He is an] Instant Hall of Famer in my mind…”

Alex Pereira was a two-division champion at Glory Kickboxing. He was inducted into Glory’s Hall of Fame last year. Pereira has already become a two-division UFC champion. It’s hard to argue his potential induction into the Hall of Fame.