Not Arman Tsarukyan but Islam Makhachev Wants to Face THIS Fighter for Lightweight Title Fight

Islam Makhachev wants new names to fight, and Max Holloway is one of them. Makhachev has gone against some of the toughest fighters in the UFC. After registering back-to-back victories against the then featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, Makhachev was pitted against Dustin Poirier in a championship bout. It was a grueling fight for Makhachev and Poirier, posing significant problems for the lightweight king.

Poirier’s striking caught Makhachev off-guard several times, leaving him with a bloodied face. However, Makhachev persisted in the end, bringing out a D’Arce choke from his arsenal to submit ‘Diamond,’ retaining his championship. However, there has been a hint of doubt regarding who Makhachev will face next, which has led the UFC lightweight champion to propose a new name.

And that name is none other than the UFC BMF champion, Max Holloway. He stated that the fighting style of Holloway is something that excites him. Speaking in a Q&A session with the fans, Makhachev said about facing Holloway, “Why not? I already beat Arman. If UFC puts him next, that’s no problem. But, I’m not excited [that] much. I need new name, new challenger; I already beat Arman. If Max wants, let’s do it. I don’t need his [BMF] belt, but Max is a good name. It’s going to be a crazy fight for the fans.”

As a matter of fact, both Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway have their own bouts to worry about. While Holloway will face Ilia Topuria in a UFC featherweight title match next, Makhachev will look to double his lead against Arman Tsarukyan. The duo fought earlier back in April 2019. Although Tsarukyan has improved drastically as a fighter, there is a question mark about his availability for the title fight.

While coming out to his entrance music in UFC 300, Tsarukyan got in a physical scuffle with one of the spectators in the crowd. This resulted in the fighter getting a nine-month ban that has put a question mark on whether the bout will happen.

But everything is not perfect on Makhachev’s end as well. Islam Makhachev mentioned that he had injured his hand in his last fight against Poirier. Hinting at a possible surgery on his hand, Makhachev, too, will be out for quite a while. Thus, with several dynamics to play with, it remains to be seen how the smoke at the top of the lightweight division pans out.

