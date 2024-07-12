Not Clint Capela But Another Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Big Man’ Draws Notable Trade Interest: Report

The Atlanta Hawks have already reshaped their roster by drafting Nikola Djurisic and Zaccharie Risacher and trading away Dejounte Murray and AJ Griffin. They might not have as much talent as they once had, but they should be able to rebuild after cutting ties with a co-star who didn't mesh well with Trae Young and replenishing their draft assets.

Before the season begins, they could continue to make moves to strengthen their rotation. However, NBA insider Marc Stein reports that one of the Hawks' big men is attracting trade interest, but it's not rookie Onyeka Okongwu or seasoned starter Clint Capela.

What did Stein write?

Stein wrote, “The Hawks have been trying to trade Clint Capela for more than a year, but league sources say that the Atlanta big man drawing the most external interest is newly acquired Larry Nance Jr. Word is Nance, who came to the Hawks in the recent Dejounte Murray trade, is being chased by multiple teams in need of proven size.”

This is interesting as Nance recently landed in Atlanta in a trade that sent Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. Nance played in 61 games the previous season, averaging just 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. On the other hand, he did shoot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc and 57.3 percent from the field on occasion. His $11 million contract for the 2024–2025 season will expire after that.

Nance's playmaking, which is excellent for a big man, and his efficiency when shooting from beyond the arc and at the rim will undoubtedly pique the interest of a team trying to sign him. Despite his declining physical stature, he is still a gifted player and well-liked in the locker room.

Hawks looking to rebuild around Trae Young

The Hawks are currently no longer a dangerous playoff team. A group of misfits around Young will only amount to a postseason appearance at best because the Eastern Conference has far too many teams with multiple stars and deep rotations. They will most likely need to advance through the play-in tournament again even then.

As much as it's worth it, though, the Hawks have the potential to be a fun team to watch. Risacher is an athletic wing with the ability to develop into a potent three-point shooter, even if he is unimpressive as a first-overall selection.

On the wing, Dyson Daniels is an exceptionally skilled and astute defender. Atlanta is going to be more interesting this season than last, with Jalen Johnson poised to make even more of an impact, Bogdan Bogdanovic still around, and Kobe Bufkin and E.J. Liddell serving as upside swings.

