Not Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Should Fight THIS Blockbuster Opponent in UFC Return, Says Jon Anik

Jon Anik has claimed Nate Diaz should fight Dustin Poirier, not Conor McGregor, in his UFC return. Speaking on the Anik & Florian podcast, the UFC commentator weighed in on the chances of Diaz making a UFC return.

He claimed Poirier is in a spot where there aren’t many match-ups left for ‘The Diamond’. Diaz makes sense as an opponent in terms of the competitive side as well as the financial side.

Jon Anik picks Dustin Poirier over Conor McGregor as Nate Diaz’s UFC opponent

Dustin Poirier recently teased a UFC fight against Nate Diaz that could change his retirement plans. While a Conor McGregor trilogy has often been tipped as a potential match-up for Diaz, Poirier could be a great option.

Jon Anik has already endorsed the fight, saying on the Anik & Florian podcast, “Dustin Poirier and I were talking at UFC 303 as he was there doing the television work. There just aren’t that many fights right now for Dustin. It seems like he has the appetite to go out on a win.”

Anik added, “Dustin has intimated that he wants to fight one more time, and on the very short list of opponents that actually makes some fiscal and competitive sense is Nate Diaz. We’ll see if that’s something that actually materializes.”

For those unversed, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to fight at UFC 230. Poirier, however, was forced to pull out of that bout due to an injury.

Both fighters are veterans of the promotion and tend to put on a show whenever they are inside the UFC octagon.

Poirier, though, later claimed that Diaz couldn’t come to terms with the UFC regarding negotiations. He became tired of the games and decided to address an injury that had been bothering him.

Both fighters are fan favorites and a potential showdown between them could be massive. Whether Diaz would return to the UFC, remains unclear.

Conor McGregor wins big from Nate Diaz’s recent fight

Nate Diaz bagged a controversial close decision win in his recent boxing match against Jorge Masvidal. The two UFC veterans fought their hearts out and put on a show for the fans.

While many felt Masvidal deserved the judges’ nod, Diaz won the fight and is now 1-1 against ‘Gamebred’.

Conor McGregor bet a mega USD 500K on his former opponent Diaz to win. He took home an astounding USD 1.625 million (USD 1.125 in winnings).

Diaz and Masvidal, meanwhile, reportedly made USD 500K and USD 300K respectively. These are the purse disclosed by the California State Athletic Commission. It’s unclear where the main event fighters received any PPV points.