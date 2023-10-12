‘Not credible sources’: Kyrie Irving reacts to being ranked 34th best player in NBA by ESPN

As the NBA preseason for 2023-24 kicks off, ESPN unveils its annual "NBArank" list, predicting player performances for the season. This year, Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks falls one notch to number 34 from 33 last year.

Reacting to this, the NBA champion dismissively wrote, "Who. [The f**k]. Cares. I never will". "Rankings don't mean a damn thing in the league, especially not from ESPN or any of these other media platforms. The majority of the analysts are not credible sources in my eyes and I don't respect them or their opinions."

ESPN attributed his lower ranking to a "team-issued suspension" as well as his midseason transfer from the Brooklyn Nets in the past year. Nevertheless, ESPN acknowledged Irving's standing as one of the NBA's most adroit and high-yielding guards, with an average of 27.1 points and 5.5 assists per game and a 61.3% true shooting percentage from the previous season.

Kyrie Irving's injury update

During the Dallas Mavericks' defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi, Kyrie Irving was out of action. According to Jason Kidd, the Mavericks' coach, Irving will also take no part in their preseason match against Real Madrid due to groin discomfort. So, how does this affect the upcoming regular season?

Kidd shared that Irving had participated in some practice sessions but wasn't match-ready for preseason. Although the injury is merely soreness and not too critical, Irving is likely to be prepared for the regular season.

Concerning his involvement early in the season, it may indicate a less dominant role in the first few games. However, Irving is set to secure a spot in the starting formation for the opening night. On October 25, the Mavericks will start their season on home turf against the San Antonio Spurs.

