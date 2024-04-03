‘Not Here To Make Friends’: CM Punk Opens Up on Rivalry With Roman Reigns; Responds to ‘Needle Mover’ Jibe

CM Punk has been making headlines ever since he appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour. The former WWE Champion minces no words when he starts speaking on certain things, and now The Second City Saint has expressed his thoughts on the current WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

Punk has in fact opened up on rivalry with Roman Reigns and responded to the ‘Needle Mover’ jibe directed at him by Roman Reigns. So before we understand Punk’s response, let’s understand what was the ‘Needle mover’ rivalry between them.

The needle mover merchandise was launched by WWE in 2021 for Roman Reigns as an apparent jibe at CM Punk who had left WWE in 2021. Punk had then called out The Rock for being a part-timer and for stealing someone else’s main event spot at WrestleMania.

Responding to these comments on Punk, Reigns had called Punk “bitter” saying that neither was Punk over or at par with John Cena nor moved the needle like The Rock. That was also the time when Punk was gearing up for his AEW return. And now, since both are under the same roof of WWE, Punk has responded to the jibe by Reigns.

What did CM Punk say about Roman Reigns?

During the interview, CM Punk spoke on the needle mover jibe. He plainly said that he has no intention of making friends in WWE and that he is only here to work and make money. That is also what Punk said right on the day he returned to Survivor Series in October 2023.

“It’s all business, baby. I’m not here to make friends. I have some friends from my prior ten years. If I make friends along the way, that’s sprinkles on top of the cupcake. I’m here to do business and make money. The ironic thing about that. You wind up becoming friends with the people you make money with,” Punk said.

Although Punk returned to WWE a few months back, he hasn’t had a face-off with Roman Reigns since then. However, the two indeed have a long history.

How did CM Punk’s rivalry start with Roman Reigns?

In 2014, the year when Punk left WWE, he revealed in a podcast, Art of Wrestling that WWE Creatives particularly Vince McMahon wanted Punk to “make Roman look stronger in a match” while Punk was working with the Shield in 2013.

Punk had revealed that he was literally “sick” of management coming down to him and telling him that he got to make Roman Reigns look stronger in the match, as the company wanted to push him as the face of the company.

This backfired miserably for Roman Reigns, who had to bear the wrath of the WWE Universe who trolled him nearly for the next five years, failing all the attempts of WWE to make him the face of the promotion.

Years later, Reigns himself confessed in a podcast in 2020 that Punk’s comments indeed made his job harder at WWE. So, this is a big factor as to why Reigns also doesn’t like CM Punk much.

Nevertheless, CM Punk is currently not in a competing mode and is recuperating from a torn triceps injury. He will be officially commentating at the WrestleMania 40 match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

