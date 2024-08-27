In a fiery debate on ESPN's First Take, sports analyst Stephen A. Smith fiercely declared that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the player who most urgently needs to defeat Patrick Mahomes.

This bold statement came during a heated discussion with fellow analysts Shannon Sharpe and Dan Orlovsky, as the trio debated which NFL quarterback faces the greatest pressure to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs' star.

Smith's argument centered on Allen's contrasting performances against Mahomes in regular season and playoff matchups.

“Josh Allen is 3-1 against Patrick Mahomes in the regular season, but 0-3 in the postseason," Smith pointed out.

"Considering the flagrant greatness of Josh Allen, the stud that he is ... except for when he's going up against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. That is a problem," Smith said, highlighting the Bills quarterback's struggles when it matters most.

Smith didn't shy away from acknowledging Allen's impressive regular-season statistics.

He noted, "Josh Allen has 174 total touchdowns passing, rushing, and receiving since 2020, that's 23 more than anybody else during that same time period and the most in a four-year span by any player in NFL history."

However, these achievements are somewhat tarnished by Allen's postseason record against elite quarterbacks.

Smith adds, "Josh Allen is 0-4 in playoff starts versus Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow and 5-1 against everybody else."

Advertisement

While Smith stood firm on his stance, his co-hosts presented alternative viewpoints.

Shannon Sharpe argued for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, citing his near-unanimous MVP status and strong team support.

"Lamar Jackson is one vote away from being a two-time unanimous MVP," Sharpe contended.

"He is the guy that has the offense and the defense to back him up."

Dan Orlovsky, on the other hand, suggested that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be the focus of this debate.

However, both Smith and Sharpe quickly dismissed this idea, deeming it "absurd."

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, all eyes will be on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The team has undergone significant changes in the offseason, focusing on developing a young offensive core to complement Allen's skills.

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback, recently ranked Allen as the second-best quarterback in the league and predicted he would be the next QB to win his first Super Bowl.

Advertisement

This high praise adds further pressure on Allen to live up to expectations and overcome his playoff hurdles.

The Bills' first test comes in their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals at home.

However, the true measure of Allen's progress will likely come in mid-November when the Bills face the Chiefs at Bills Stadium.

As Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aim for a historic three-peat, the pressure mounts on their competitors.

While opinions may vary on who needs to beat Mahomes the most, Stephen A. Smith's passionate argument for Josh Allen highlights the Bills quarterback's unique position.

With impressive regular-season stats and a string of playoff disappointments against Mahomes, Allen finds himself at a crossroads.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the road to NFL supremacy still runs through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.