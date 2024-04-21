Not Just Jason Kelce But Many NFL Legends Lost Their Super Bowl Rings In Unique Ways; Here's A Few

Jason Kelce recently lost his Super Bowl ring during the New Heights live Thursday last week. But interestingly, Jason isn't the only NFL star who has lost his Super Bowl ring. There are many players who did the same. While some eventually got their rings back, some still haven't found them yet.

NFL Elites Who Lost Their Super Bowl Ring

For an NFL player, a Super Bowl ring is one of the biggest achievements of their life. But sometimes, it's easy to lose your biggest achievement. Something similar happened with John Macaulay, former 49ers center who lost his Super Bowl ring in 2013.

John MacaulaY left his ring in the restroom of the San Jose Airport, however, an airport worker got ahold of it and returned the ring to the NFL star. In 2011, TheChicagoTribune reported that the DEA busted a drug-trafficking cartel and found a stolen Packers Super Bowl ring. Who's that ring still remains unclear.

A month before Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring, a former 49ers linebacker Chris Washington reported to have lost his Super Bowl ring as well. According to reports, the star used to wear it daily and lost it while doing some home errands.

Interestingly, the former NFL player didn't notice the lost ring until a few days later and went ahead filing a 311 report. In fact, he and his wife even started a social media campaign to help find the ring. But so far, the Super Bowl ring remains lost.

In 1971, John Schmitt, the former Jets center, lost his Super Bowl ring in 1971 just two years after winning it in 1969. The ex-center lost the ring while taking surf lessons in Hawaii. But luckily he found it. "That that ring was found is as bloody miracle. It really is a miracle, you know," John said via KGMB-TV.

If we recall history, there are many players who lost their precious Super Bowl rings. While some got them, some are still living life without them. As for Jason Kelce, he is still to come across his Super Bowl ring. But let's hope Jason gets back his Super Bowl ring.