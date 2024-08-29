Not Just Roman Reigns but These WWE Superstars Also Had Issues With Matt Riddle in the Past; Deets Inside

Former WWE superstar Matt Riddle was a fantastic performer inside the ring, but he was gone too soon because of his bad mouthing and is now remembered only for his controversies.

Riddle was released by WWE in September 2023, and it doesn’t appear that the former NXT Champion would anytime soon be back in WWE. Although the reason for his release has not been given, it had a lot to do with his comments on Roman Reigns.

Riddle recently said in an interview with the New York Post that all is “good” between him and Reigns. “Me and Roman, we’re good,” Riddle said. But what happened between them?

It all started when Riddle, in an interview, said that he could beat Roman Reigns in real life. That didn’t go down well with The Original Tribal Chief, and the two haven't seen eye-to-eye since then. Riddle, realizing his folly, also wrote an apology letter to Roman Reigns in 2023, but Reigns didn’t accept it.

But The Tribal Chief isn’t the only one with whom Riddle has rubbed shoulders. Riddle has had issues with two other WWE legends, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. The Original Bro had passed some nonsensical comments about both these superstars, and they did accost him at WWE backstage.

Let’s start with Lesnar first. Somewhere around 2019, when he was still with NXT, Riddle had talked about retiring Brock Lesnar. That remark didn’t age well for him, and when he made his main-roster, debut in 2020, Lesnar did address this with him in his own style.

While speaking on “Signed by Superstars”, Riddle said that Brock Lesnar confronted him at WWE Royal Rumble in 2020 and held him by his neck, saying he would never work with him. “Brock grabs me by the neck, and he didn't like to ragdoll me, but he grabbed me by the neck, then proceeded to tell me we would never work together and keep my f'ing mouth shut,” Wrestling Inc quoted Riddle.

The two, however, worked later, not in a one-on-one match but once in Royal Rumble and then the second time at Elimination Chamber 2022. And that was it. Lesnar never worked with Riddle in a singles match, even though both of them were UFC wrestlers. That was Riddle’s tiff with Lesnar.

The former NXT Champion also had an altercation with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. He spoke trash about the WCW legend and knew he had it coming from him. Riddle had accused Goldberg of being an unsafe worker, and that comment came right after Goldberg’s botched-up match with The Undertaker at Crown Jewel in 2019.

Even though Goldberg couldn’t perform to his fullest, Riddle still had actually no business poking his nose into the WWE legend’s match. Riddle once ran across Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam backstage and told him about it. Goldberg wasn’t pleased with him and told him. Instead, he shrugged him off and told him about his bank account. That was to show Riddle his place.

“I ran into him, I believe at SummerSlam…and Bill wasn’t happy about it. That day, there’s that one skit that’s caught on camera. Then we ran into each other again where we had a longer talk and he basically said I was very disrespectful by saying what I said, and I go, ‘I don’t think I was.’ Then he goes, ‘How do you figure?’ I go, ‘Because I wasn’t lying.’ He goes, ‘Well, my bank account’s huge.’ I go, ‘I bet it is,” Wrestlezone quoted Riddle.

Riddle has cleared his position on Reigns, so it remains to be seen if he is interested in making up with Lesnar or Goldberg. Or wait. Will the WWE legends be interested in even talking about a released WWE superstar who has no ground for himself today? That looks unlikely, though.

