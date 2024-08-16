Not Kobe Bryant or Shaquille O’Neal but THIS Player Chosen as Greatest Laker of All Time by ESPN Analyst

When discussing the greatest player in Los Angeles Lakers history, names like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Shaquille O’Neal often dominate the conversation. These legends have each left an indelible mark on the franchise, making the debate over who is the greatest Laker of all time anything but straightforward.

However, in a recent discussion, ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson stirred the pot by naming Magic Johnson as his pick for the top Laker, sparking renewed interest in the age-old debate.

Magic Johnson, a name synonymous with the “Showtime” era, is often credited with not only transforming the Lakers but also revolutionizing the NBA as a whole. According to Jefferson, Magic’s impact on the game goes beyond his individual accomplishments.

“Magic changed the game of basketball,” Jefferson emphasized, pointing out that Johnson was the driving force behind the Lakers’ success in the 1980s.

His unique style of play, combined with his charismatic personality, brought a new level of excitement to the sport and helped elevate basketball to new heights in America.

Jefferson’s endorsement of Magic Johnson as the greatest Laker is based on more than just personal preference. He highlighted Magic’s remarkable achievements, including leading the Lakers to five NBA championships and making eight Finals appearances in just 12 seasons.

Advertisement

Jefferson also pointed out that Magic’s contributions to the team were pivotal, especially in the 1980 NBA Finals when he played all five positions in a decisive Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Magic’s versatility and leadership as a rookie earned him the Finals MVP award, making him the only rookie in NBA history to achieve such a feat.

While acknowledging Magic’s greatness, Jefferson didn’t shy away from addressing the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Kobe, who won five NBA championships with the Lakers, is often seen as the face of the franchise, particularly for younger fans who grew up watching him dominate the court.

However, Jefferson made a controversial observation: “Kobe only had three championships,” he stated, noting that while Kobe technically has five rings, only three of those were truly his alone.

The other two championships, according to Jefferson, were as much a product of Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance as they were of Kobe’s skill. Shaq, after all, was named Finals MVP during the Lakers’ early 2000s three-peat, a testament to his crucial role in those victories.

Advertisement

The debate over who is the greatest Laker of all time took on new life earlier this year when Kobe Bryant was honored with a statue outside the Lakers’ arena. Shaquille O’Neal, the last Laker to receive such an honor, weighed in on the discussion.

“There’s much debate whether it’s him or Magic who’s the greatest Lakers player,” Shaq remarked, diplomatically avoiding a direct answer. His comments reflect a broader sentiment: both Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant have contributed immensely to the Lakers’ storied history.

In the end, the choice between Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant as the greatest Laker comes down to personal preference. Magic’s “Showtime” era brought unprecedented success and style to the NBA, while Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality” defined a generation of basketball fans.

Both players have left a lasting legacy, and the debate over who deserves the title of the greatest Laker will likely continue for years to come.

Advertisement

So, where do you stand? Do you side with Richard Jefferson in crowning Magic Johnson as the top Laker, or do you lean towards Kobe Bryant’s unmatched legacy? One thing is certain: both players have cemented their places in Lakers history and will be remembered as two of the greatest.

READ MORE: Larry Jordan Once Revealed the Exact Moment He Realized His Brother Michael Jordan Was Destined for Greatness