Not LeBron James, but THIS Non-US Talent Is the Highest Paid Athlete at the 2024 Paris Olympics: Details Inside.

While the Paris Olympics will undoubtedly produce a new set of heroes, the 2024 Summer Games are unlikely to generate many new billionaires. Athletes who win gold in the Paris Olympics are frequently awarded by their respective Olympic organizations with bonuses ranging from a few thousand to, in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars per.

According to Forbes, NBA players, professional golfers, and tennis stars are the highest-paid Olympians this summer, regardless of sport. Throughout the year, Forbes tracks major playing contracts or prize money awards, as well as millions of dollars in brand sponsorships and off-field commercial pursuits.

However, if we look at the individual best-paid athletes in the Olympics, many of us would expect NBA legend LeBron James to be at the top, but to everyone's surprise, Bron is second. Jon Rahm, a golfer, is the most-paid Olympian. Rahm is at USD 218 million, while Bron, the lone billionaire playing Olympics, is slightly behind him with USD 128 million on the list.

Jon Rahm is the highest-paid athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The ace golfer earns a remarkable AUD 190 million on the course each year, with an additional AUD 20 million of it. This brings him to a total of AUD 210 million every year. Additionally, Rahm has a 25% share in the LIV golf tournament. His signing bonus last year was believed to be 900 million AUD.

Advertisement

Also Read: LeBron James Crowns Himself After Incorrectly Assuming Olympics Crowd Was Cheering Him On

On the other side, LeBron James is now the lone billionaire competing in the 2024 Olympics. However, sports do not account for the vast bulk of the projected USD 1.2 billion net worth of American players. Over the last year, he's earned USD 128 million, including USD 48.2 million in the NBA from his contract as a Los Angeles Laker and USD 80 million from off-court endeavors.



With four NBA championships and the record for most points scored in NBA history, James is more determined than ever to cement his status as one of the best—and richest—to ever do it.

However, it should be emphasized that NBA players are the highest-paid set of athletes in Paris by a significant margin, with Team USA alone comprising seven of the world's top 50 athletes across all sports. Nonetheless, there are 35 current NBA players among the other teams in the competition, with Canada's ten NBA players earning an average on-court salary of USD 16.2 million.

Advertisement

Aside from this, medalists from the Olympics get monetary rewards from their respective governments. In the United States, gold is rewarded at USD 37,500, silver at USD 22,500, and bronze at USD 15,000. In some circumstances, some sportsmen get significant endorsements. Simone Biles, a rare returning Olympic champion who has gone over into general celebrity, made less than USD 100,000 directly from gymnastics in 2023, but away from the sport, she received USD 7 million in sponsorships.

Meanwhile, the most unfortunate aspect of the sport is that not every athlete is gifted with this fortune. In some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars apiece, but those awards do not come for most contenders, and those who don't win frequently find themselves working side jobs to support their Olympic goals, despite being among the world's most spectacular athletes.