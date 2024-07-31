Not LeBron James but THIS Star Is More Crucial for Team USA Winning Olympic Gold at Paris, Says Former NBA Champ

Kevin Durant has been out of the Team USA lineup during all the exhibition matches before heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics for the main event. But things look all clear since he made his way back into the team against Serbia. Durant, who has played 23 matches after his Olympic debut in the 2012 London Olympics, got Kendrick Perkins rooting for him, that too, over fan favorite LeBron James.

Kendrick Perkins goes all in for Kevin Durant over LeBron James

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has boldly stated that it is not LeBron James, but rather Kevin Durant, who is the linchpin for Team USA's success in their quest for Olympic gold in Paris.

Perkins passionately argued that Durant's presence on the team not only changes the dynamics of the game but also instills confidence and comfort. Lauding for Durant, Perkins said, “With Kevin Durant on that team, them toes get to wiggling in bed, those feet get to rubbing together, you real comfortable, you real laidback.”

However, Perkins seemed to say that LeBron James’ time is over. During the ‘Bigger key to winning gold: Durant or LeBron?’ section of the show, the former NBA champ said, “We say yesterday, okay? Just when we thought watching the expedition guys, we thought that 'LeBron James was the best player on team USA'. He have been playing like the best player on Team USA... those gangs were closed."

“If the game is close, the ball is going to be in Kevin Durant's hands down the stretch to take them home. We saw it the last time Team USA won the gold, and we're going to see it this time when Team USA wins the gold; it's gonna be on the back of Kevin Durant(not LeBron James)," Perkins added.

His remarkable performance in the opening game against Serbia, where he efficiently scored 23 points, seemingly got Perkins hooked to assert that Durant's impact on the team cannot be understated.

With an impressive 8-9 shooting, including a perfect 5-5 from beyond the arc, Durant's offensive firepower proved to be a game-changer. As Perkins highlighted, when Durant entered the game, the Americans rallied back from an early deficit and Durant kept the momentum shifting as he commanded the court.

Kevin Durant credits his teammate for his performance against Serbia

Kevin Durant's return from a calf injury into the Team USA lineup proved to be a dominant display, with the Phoenix Suns star putting up 24 points, 21 of them coming in a perfect first-half shooting performance against Serbia.

Reflecting on his stellar start, Durant lauded his teammates for their role in his success on the court, acknowledging their precision in finding him open, cutting for him, and setting screens.

KD said, “It felt amazing. My lungs went through it, but the more I play, the better I feel. I have to give credit to my teammates for swinging me the ball, finding me when I'm open, cutting for me so I could get open, and screening for me. Then it's on me to finish.”

Despite concerns about potential regression in his game, Durant's consistently impressive performances, including averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists last season, have silenced doubters.

