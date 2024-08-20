Not LeBron James or Michael Jordan but Steph Curry Named THIS Legend as His Dream NBA Teammate

Golden State Warriors' superstar Steph Curry recently made headlines when he revealed his dream NBA teammate during an episode of his 'Heat Check' podcast. Contrary to popular expectations, Curry named the legendary Tim Duncan as the player he would have loved to play alongside.

If given an open platform to debate who the basketball GOAT is, most of us would side with Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but Stephen Curry thinks otherwise. In an insightful reflection on Duncan's illustrious career and exceptional character, Curry expressed his deep admiration for the Spurs legend's consistency, leadership, and winning mentality.

Acknowledging Duncan's status as one of the greatest power forwards in the history of the league, Curry emphasized the enduring impact of Duncan's unwavering commitment to the San Antonio Spurs throughout his entire 19-year career.

During his podcast, Steph said, "Tim Duncan. Like, I saw the tail end of his career, played in one playoff series against him."

Despite only facing Duncan in the latter stages of his career and playing a single playoff series against him, Curry's respect for the five-time NBA champion's leadership and team-elevating abilities was unmistakable.

Moreover, Curry drew parallels between his own approach to leadership and team culture with that of Duncan, citing Coach Steve Kerr's observations on the similarities. Kerr, who had the privilege of playing alongside Duncan for four seasons and sharing two championships with him, often highlights the resemblances in both Curry and Duncan's impact on their respective teams.

The profound influence of Duncan's leadership and exceptional skills left an indelible mark on Curry, particularly during the 2013 Western Conference semifinals when the Warriors faced the Spurs in Curry's first playoff run. Despite the Spurs emerging victorious in six intense games, the experience solidified Curry's respect for Duncan and his undeniable ability to uplift his team's performance.

Expressing his enthusiasm and heartfelt respect for the legendary forward, Curry remarked, "It'd be awesome to play with him," concluding his sentiments on the hypothetical opportunity to partner with Duncan on the court.

Through this revelation, Curry not only showcased his appreciation for Duncan's exemplary career but also highlighted the profound influence the Spurs icon had on his team and the NBA as a whole.

