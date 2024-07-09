Not LeBron James or Stephen Curry; Anthony Edwards Spill Beans on Team USA's True 'Alpha'

Anthony Edwards never lacks self-assurance. To the Minnesota Timberwolves' delight, he exudes confidence in every move and statement he makes while unapologetically remaining himself as he rises to the rank of true superstar. However, being a member of Team USA demands sacrifice, particularly with their strong roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Even though he's playing with more seasoned superstars, Edwards seemed to have no intention of changing his game in an interview that went viral. Remarkably, he chose the team's alpha player, which surprised everyone.

The star player for the Timberwolves asserted that he is "still the number one option" and that it is his teammates' responsibility to adjust to his surroundings rather than the other way around. Naturally, this made some fans wonder if Team USA would repeat their poor performance from the 2023 FIBA World Cup if they didn't adjust the pecking order. Behind closed doors, though, Edwards is aware that there may be times when he must yield to the team's seasoned players.

What did Anthony Edwards say?

According to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Anthony Edwards referred to Kevin Durant as the alpha of Team USA for the 2024 Olympics; after all, with three Olympic gold medals for the squad in 2012, 2016, and 2021, he is the most seasoned performer (at least for his nation) on the roster.

Edwards said, “I think Kevin Durant [is the alpha]. He better be. That’s who I came to see. We have been talkin’ the whole time. It’s dope.”

I am playing with Hall of Famers Anthony Edwards

But Team USA won't be able to rely on Kevin Durant to carry them all by himself. Other former league MVPs who will have to shoulder the load include Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry. The team has a ton of players who should eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Anthony Edwards doesn't mind that he still has a long way to go before he can be considered the "alpha" of his country.

“They mentioned some guys you might not play some games, might not play that many minutes. I don’t mind. I’m playing alongside Hall of Famers,” Edwards added.

Every self-assured man has a self that is eager to get better every single day. What better way for Anthony Edwards to achieve this than to assess what remains to be done for him to establish himself on the same level as those who have achieved everything possible in an NBA career.

