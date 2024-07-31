Not Michael Jordan or LeBron James, But Kevin Durant Is Best Player Ever For Team USA In Olympics; Claims Coach K

Kevin Durant is the clear winner for the Olympics if LeBron James or Michael Jordan are the favorites for the NBA. That's what the renowned coach, also known as Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, emphasized, at least. Coach K recently praised KD for his "longevity" and acclaimed him as the best Olympic men's basketball player.

Coach K has all the necessary components to refer to KD as the "Greatest in the Olympics." To begin with, Durant has won three gold medals, which is more than any other American player except Carmelo Anthony, and is the all-time leading scorer in Olympic history. In addition, he leads the league on average (19.7 points per game), with Michael Jordan coming in second (16 points per game). Above all, Coach K oversaw the "Redeem Team," a group of players led by KD who excelled beyond both the late Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

What did Coach K say?

Coach K said, “I think he is because of longevity and accomplishment. Again, it’s unique, but the number of points he has scored, he has scored a lot more than anyone else.”

Kevin Durant can win his fourth Olympic gold medal

Basketball player Kevin Durant is aiming to make Olympic history by winning a record-breaking fourth gold medal in men's basketball. With three going into the Olympics in Paris, he is tied for the record with Carmelo Anthony. Over the previous three Olympics—2012, 2016, and 2020—Durant, 35, a player for the NBA's Phoenix Suns, has been a mainstay of Team USA's men's basketball squad.

Should Durant secure a fourth gold medal, he would hold the record for the most gold medals won by a men's basketball player in the Olympics. Durant will tie the record for the most men's basketball Olympic medals overall with four if he and his Olympic teammate, LeBron James, win any kind of medal this Games.

Durant dominates Olympics

Durant appears to be a strong competitor in the Olympics. In Tokyo, where he led Team USA with 20.7 points per game, he was named the MVP. With 156 and 155 points, Durant also holds the two records for the most points scored by an American in an Olympics going into Paris. He has the men's record in basketball with 435 career points scored.

Additionally, Durant arrived in Paris as the American men's basketball player with the third-highest career Olympic rebound total (118, 5.4 rpg) and fourth-highest assist total (71, 3.2 apg).

