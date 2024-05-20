Not Patrick Mahomes but This Star QB Is NFL’s Highest-Paid; Joins LeBron James, Lionel Messi in The List

The NFL's annual payday is out, and the fans saw one unexpected name on the list. Yes! We are talking about Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, who swiftly made his way to the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback list.

The players' counterparts are known as Showtime and are considered the new faces of the NFL. However, fans thought it would be Patrick Mahomes, analyzing his draft throughout the years. Especially when Mahomes boasts three Super Bowl rings and MVP titles.

Meet the NFL QB, Lamar Jackson Who Tops Patrick Mahomes In Salary

Although Jackson has yet to reach his first big game, the Baltimore Ravens fell to Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship. However, when it comes to earnings, Jackson takes the lead, making him the highest-paid athlete in the NFL for 2024, according to Forbes.

With an anticipated income of $100.5 million, Jackson's financial success is notable news for the fans. Especially considering his humble beginnings as the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Some analysts even suggested he would fare better in a different position, like running back.

Nonetheless, Jackson remained steadfast in his hope that he would bring a Super Bowl victory to his team. Despite not achieving that goal, Jackson's earnings speak volumes. Not only $98.5 million in on-field income but also an additional $2 million in off-the-field revenue. The footballer even surpasses Mahomes in total earnings for the year.

Jackson's earnings also placed him close to basketball superstar Stephen Curry, who is set to make $102 million, with his $50 million coming from endorsements rather than on-court performance. NBA star LeBron James follows closely behind at $128.2 million, while football icon Lionel Messi claims the third spot with $135 million, and this includes $70 million in off-the-pitch earnings.

Jackson's journey to securing his lucrative contract was not without its challenges. He faced criticism for the lengthy negotiation process with the Baltimore Ravens. This also led to speculation about his future with the team, despite their consistent competitiveness in the AFC.

Lamar Jackson Paved His Way Through The Chart And Inside The Realm

Despite the scrutiny, Jackson's commitment to the Ravens ultimately paid off. This positioned him as one of the highest-paid athletes, not only in the NFL but also in the world of sports.

As Jackson continues to excel on the field and expand his off-field endeavors, his financial success is also rising in prominence in the world of professional sports. While he may not have won a Super Bowl victory yet, his earnings reflect the value and impact he brings to the game of football.

