Michael Venom Page expresses his desire to fight The Nigerian Nightmare. After his loss against Ian Garry at UFC 303, the British fighter wants to redeem himself by stepping into the octagon against #1 ranked Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman is often regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time in the welterweight division. His title was stripped after he was on the receiving end of a brutal head kick against Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Michael Venom Page wants to fight Kamaru Usman

Aside from Alex Pereira defending his title against Jiří Procházka, fans were most excited to watch Michael Venom Page fight Ian Garry at UFC 303 . Although MVP had his moments in the striking, The Future won via a unanimous decision.

Page is an exciting fighter who was a dominant striker in Bellator. So, it is natural that fans would want to witness him fight against top ranked contenders. In a recent interview, Venom expressed his thoughts on who he would prefer to fight in the future.

In an interview with UFC veteran Michael Bisping, Michael Venom Page anticipates a potential fight against Kamaru Usman. The Nigerian Nightmare is the #1 contender in the welterweight division, and MVP wants a piece of him in the octagon.

“Only reason I keep saying this is because he doesn't seem to be in line for a fight, so I'm not sure what he's doing,” says Michael Venom Page to Bisping. If Kamaru Usman is willing to stay in the welterweight division, MVP believes a fight against him is worth it. Earlier, MVP called out the Nigerian Nightmare on several occasions .

Meanwhile, he also acknowledges the other contenders who can give him a tough fight. The British fighter wants to get back in the octagon at the end of the year, despite Ian Garry loss at UFC 303.

Who does Kamaru Usman want to fight next?

The Nigerian Nightmare is a tough contender in the welterweight division. His previous fight was against Khamzat Chimaev, where he suffered an unfortunate majority decision loss at UFC 294.

Usman also lost the title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 286. Since then, fans have been wondering about The Nigerian Nightmare’s next fight in the division. Would he stay active in middleweight, or would he fight the top contenders in the welterweight division?

Kamaru Usman had the answers for the wondering fans. In his Pound 4 Pound podcast, co-hosted by fellow UFC fighter Henry Cejudo, The Nigerian Nightmare named several fighters he could compete against in the welterweight division.

The potential opponents are Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad. These top prospects at the welterweight division are under Kamaru Usman’s hit list.

Referring to them as ‘new hot chicks,’ Kamaru Usman expresses his desire to prove that he is on a different level than the aforementioned fighters. “It is up to me to go show them that they’re not there yet,” says The Nigerian Nightmare.

Calling himself “the boogeyman of the welterweight division,” Kamaru Usman wants to stay active in the division and take on said fighters. Although a fight for the belt is not in the conversation, a fight against Belal Muhammad after his potential victory at UFC 304 is a possibility.