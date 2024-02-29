In September 2023, 14X Grammy Award-winning pop icon, Taylor Swift attended Kansas City Chiefs game for the first time. Surprising the NFL fans, Swift turned up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs star TE, Travis Kelce.

In total, Taylor Swift has 13 NFL game appearances during the 2023 season. And, the Chiefs managed to secure wins in 10 out of the 13 games with Swift in attendance.

Despite Taylor's global stardom, she seamlessly integrated into the NFL crowd. No tantrums. No drama. No diva-like attitude.

However, Swift's presence at Chiefs games was scrutinized heavily.

Critics expressed dissatisfaction about the amount of screen time she received during broadcasts. Swift also found herself in an online conspiracy theory that the NFL was manipulating game outcomes since she is dating Chiefs' Taylor Swift.

The Cruel Summer singer also received backlash over her carbon footprint. UCLA professor Julia Stein mentioned the disparity in greenhouse gas emissions between the wealthy and lower-income individuals and took up Swift's use of private jets to visit NFL games as an example.

Recently Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appeared on 'Fecoe in the Morning' on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio and stepped up to defend Taylor Swift. He mentioned how the pop icon never let the scrutiny become an issue. Reid believes that Swift's presence has brought a lot of positive energy to the Chiefs without making it about herself.

Andy Reid also revealed a secret. Apparently, the legendary head coach had known Taylor Swift longer than Travis Kelce. Surprising, right? Reid met Swift and her family in Pennsylvania before she became a musical sensation.

Andy shared, “I actually knew her and her family before Trav did... They’re from Pennsylvania, and her dad was an Eagles fan – a football fan, really – I believe he played at Delaware, so he gets the game. He understands.”

Taylor Swift was born and brought up in Pennsylvania. When Swift stepped into teenage, her family decided to sell their farm in Pennsylvania and move to Hendersonville, Tennessee. They made this move so that Taylor could follow her dream of building a career in country music in Nashville.

Before wrapping up the interview, Andy Reid said that he is super happy for Taylor and Travis' romance.

"They’re good people, both of them. I'm happy that they’re happy. Really,” Reid said.

Jason Kelce Mocked Taylor Swift's Father for Abandoning the Philadelphia Eagles

Taylor Swift's father Scott is a Pennsylvania native and has been a dedicated fan of the Philadelphia Eagles for a long. However, once Taylor started dating Travis, Scott was spotted accompanying her to the Kansas Chiefs games. His change in his allegiance didn't go unnoticed.

In an episode of the New Heights podcast in November 2023, Eagles veteran and Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce didn't hold back from teasing Scott about his team switch. Jason humorously pointed out, "You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott. This is ridiculous."

Travis Kelce chimed in and playfully referred to his support for the Chiefs as the 'good side.'