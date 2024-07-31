Novak Djokovic Responds to Social Media Backlash After Fans Discover He Follows Andrew Tate

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to human trafficking and rape.

In today's digital age, a simple click can stir a storm, especially if you're tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. Recently, Djokovic faced a wave of criticism for following controversial influencer Andrew Tate on X (formerly Twitter). Tate, known for his divisive views, is currently under house arrest in Romania, facing serious charges, including human trafficking and rape.

Amidst this, Djokovic is in Paris, competing for his first gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. The timing couldn't be more challenging, as Djokovic navigates both the court and the sharp eyes of the public and media. How much can a “follow” affect a celebrated athlete's image? It seems quite a bit.

Djokovic and Tate: A match made in controversy

The spark that ignited the fire was a tweet by a user who noticed Djokovic among the followers on Andrew Tate's X profile. Accompanied by a screenshot showing Djokovic's account in Tate's followers list, the tweet simply read, "No comments..." but it spoke volumes. This small digital footprint quickly turned into a major talking point.

Renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg chimed in with a witty yet pointed remark: "Novak Djokovic, GOAT of tennis and GOAT of unforced errors," adding a layer of humor to the ongoing discourse. The tennis world reacted swiftly and sharply, with fans expressing their dismay and disappointment. The uproar of Novak's action was palpable , with debates and discussions flooding social media platforms.

Amidst the growing clamor, Djokovic made a decisive move—he unfollowed Tate. This action seemed to be an attempt to quell the storm and distance himself from the controversy surrounding Tate's notorious reputation. A Novak Djokovic fan reported this news and wrote, "Novak Djokovic unfollowed Andrew Tate on X. I hope Ben Rothenberg and co. are happy now."

Whether this move will soothe the ruffled feathers of his fans remains to be seen, but it marks a significant response to the backlash. Now Novak can focus on the Olympics.

Andrew Tate calls for Olympic boycott

It's not just Novak Djokovic’s follow that’s stirring controversy; many influential people are upset about the Paris Olympic Games ceremony show. Some acts were seen as disrespectful towards Christianity, with some even labeling the performances as intentional and Satanic.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion and social media influencer, is one such voice openly criticizing the show. He took to Twitter, urging people to boycott the Olympics. Tate tweeted, “I’m genuinely enraged by this Olympic opening. These evil scum have absolutely zero respect. They mock us so openly. When will people WAKE UP.”

This backdrop of widespread discontent adds another layer to the backlash Djokovic faced for following Tate, with fans now questioning his associations and choices even more intensely.

What do you think—does following someone on social media imply endorsement, or is it just harmless curiosity? Share your thoughts with us.