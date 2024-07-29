‘Now Do Your Son’s Pronouns’: Antonio Brown Sparks Controversy After Mocking Dwayne Wade for Praising LeBron James

Former American football wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been notorious for his provocative behavior both on and off the field, stirred yet another issue by calling out the LGBTQ advocacy daughter of former NBA star Dwayne Wade.



It all started after former NBA star Dwayne Wade wrote an appreciation message for LeBron James, who led Team USA to a decisive win over Serbia with 21 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in the first game of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Antonio Brown insulted his children's 'Pronouns' in his post.

Antonio Brown mocked Dwayne Wade’s daughter

Dwyane Wade, James' former teammate and game commentator, watched his outstanding performance. Wade's reaction to James' performance was simple yet admirable, and it sparked a social media frenzy.



James almost had a triple-double, tallying 21 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. The Lakers star's efforts resulted in a convincing victory over Serbia to begin their Olympic campaign. Dwyane Wade was sitting courtside to see the game. Wade, a commentator at this year's Olympics, offered a brief but nice reaction to LeBron's incredible performance.

The former point guard, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 NBA season, got a lot of attention for constantly using the pronouns 'he/him' when referring to the LeBron James-led USBMNT's match versus Nikola Jokic-led Serbia. Wade described LeBron's performance in the contest, saying, "You know his pronouns. He/Him.



Social media users took note, and the terms 'Dwyane Wade' and 'He Him' quickly became hot topics. Antonio Brown took advantage of the opportunity and attacked Wade's trans daughter by retweeting the post with the remark, "Now do you know your son's pronouns?"

While some supporters would defend Antonio Brown because of their beliefs, the former great wide receiver was plainly mocking Dwyane Wade and his transgender daughter Zaya. Wade and LeBron James were members of the 2008 Redeem Team, which won gold in the Beijing Olympics. James has since competed in another Olympic competition, and he is currently looking for his third gold medal with Team USA.

All you need to know about Dwayne Wade’s Family

Dwyane Wade, a former NBA player, had two children with his high school sweetheart and ex-wife, Zaire and Zion. Zaire became professional, but he did not make it to the NBA. Zion came out as transgender at the age of 12 and changed her name to Zaya.

According to the People, Zaya Wade has had a significant impact on the globe from an early age. The model and influencer came out as transgender in 2020 and, together with her father Dwyane Wade, and stepmother Gabrielle Union, has become a powerful advocate for LGBTQ rights.

She has inspired kids to live their truths by proudly and confidently being themselves, despite the criticism she and her family have received. Zaya has also emerged as a fashion influencer and, as of March 2023, a runway model. Zaya has full support from her NBA star father and actress stepmother.

Wade had initially hoped she would become a basketball player, but he had to let those goals go to do what was best for his daughter. Wade has also faced criticism from conservative supporters, which is one of the reasons he left Florida and moved to California.