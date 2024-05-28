'Now It's My Time': Islam Makhachev Finally Breaks Silence on Fans Calling Him Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Protege Ahead of UFC 302

UFC Lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound best UFC ranked fighter Islam Makhachev is all geared up to return inside the UFC octagon and defend his lightweight gold for the third time in his championship reign.

Islam Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight championship after he choked former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 pay-per-view in 2021, and since then, Dagestani Bull has been the undisputed lightweight king.

He then squared off against former UFC featherweight champion Alexandre Volkanovski in a champion vs. champion match at UFC 284. For the first time, Volk and Islam fought a war for a straight five championship rounds, and The Great and Makhachev fought a very close fight, which is widely regarded as the best champion vs. champion fight of all time.

Islam Makhachev was then booked to defend his championship against former champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294, pay-per-view. Unfortunately, the fight was canceled after Charles got injured eleven days before the fight. Volk accepted a short-notice fight against Makhachev. This time, Islam turned the tables and shockingly knocked out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick.

Ahead of his championship fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 this weekend, Islam Makhachev has reacted to people who refer to him as Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege.

While talking on UFC Embedd vlogs, Makhachev said, "People say I'm Khabib protégé. Khabib had his time, and right now, it's mine."

Islam Makhachev picks winner of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski was the last person who stood tall in front of Islam Makhachev after he captured the lightweight champion at UFC 280 pay-per-view. Volk later faced Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 and lost his championship after a long iconic run.

Alexander Volkanovski recently posted a YouTube video in which he predicted the championship match between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

The former UFC champion acknowledged Dustin Poirier's power and striking, but he felt Islam Makhachev was too intelligent to make mistakes against dangerous fighters like Diamond.

Alexander Volkanovski said, "I don't think he (Islam Makhachev) is going to take too much risk on the feet because Dustin Poirier has great hands, great striking. I don't think he's going to play around."

He continued, "I think Islam is so good that it's going to be a finish. I think it's going to be a submission finish. Will it be in the later rounds, or can he get it done straight away? Can he get on top, work him, and pour on pressure on his way to getting a rear-naked choke? We have seen that."

All questions will be answered this weekend after finally, Dustin and Islam Makhachev will lock horns in the UFC octagon at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

