‘Now We’re P*ssed Off’: Daniel Gafford Sums Up Mavericks’ Feeling After Losing Game 4 at Home

The Dallas Mavericks were left frustrated by the Minnesota Timberwolves as they beat them at their home turn in game 4 to make the series 3-1. The Mavs remain the overwhelming favorites to qualify for the finals but now they will have to play another game at least. After the narrow loss, Center Daniel Gafford got brutally honest regarding the result

Game 4 was missed by Dereck Lively II due to a sprained neck. Gafford was consequently given the responsibility of leading the Mavs in the paint. Considering the situation, he played fairly well, but he was not happy with his performance.

What Did Gafford Say?

Gafford said, “Dereck (Lively) has been great. He's been picking up the slack for me of course. Last couple of games I haven't been ready to play I feel like. I'm letting the team down in a lot of areas. He helps me motivate myself because as hard as he's working, I want to be able to do the same thing. I gotta be better for him. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He further added, “In all honesty, we just have to have that next man up mentality, just be able to withstand that punch that they are trying to throw at us.” Gafford scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. He also shot 6-6 from the field.

Advertisement

We are Pissed Off, Daniel Gafford

Gafford admitted that he felt like he was “letting the team down,” but also talked about how this will motivate him. The former Washington Wizards man said, “Oh yeah, most definitely. This one hurts. We were expecting to be happy at the end of the game. Now we're pissed off.”

Gafford and Lively’ Rotation Has Done Wonders for the Mavericks

Both Centers have played in rotation and even though Gafford hasn’t played more than 25 minutes per game as a starter, he is a valuable member of the team on both ends of the court.

ALSO READ: What Caused Dereck Lively II’s Mother’s Death? All You Need To Know