Nuggets' Aaron Gordon's Brother, Drew Gordon, Dies in Car Accident at Age 33

According to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, passed away at the age of 33 in a car accident.

Gordon left his mark in the basketball industry, having played for the Philadelphia 76ers in nine matches during the 2014–15 season. He continued to showcase professional sportsmanship in other capacities in the United States and internationally after his concluding season in New Mexico in 2012.

During his time at UCLA, Gordon contributed significantly, appearing in 34 out of 35 games in the 2008–09 season, with a single first-round game missed in the NCAA Tournament due to a concussion.

Despite having no starts, he proved exceptional by scoring in 26 of the 34 games, including twice reaching double figures. His rebounding skills positioned him as the team's fourth and led them to a shooting percentage of 56.5% from the field.

Beyond this, Gordon has stood out as an exceptional talent since high school, receiving offers from prominent programs, including Duke and Kentucky, before he ultimately chose UCLA. His freshman year saw him score averages of 3.6 points and make 3.4 rebounds per game. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

After a brief six-game sophomore year, Gordon transferred to New Mexico, where his performance intensified, averaging 13 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in his junior year. He concluded his final season with the Lobos, recording 13.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per match.

Advertisement

Following his collaborations with several different professional basketball leagues, Gordon finally announced his retirement in July 2023.

ALSO READ: Watch: Darren Waller Drops Bizarre Music Video Featuring Fake Kelsey Plum Referring His Divorce From WNBA Star

Drew Gordon's basketball journey post-college

Born in San Jose, California, on December 12, 1990, Drew Gordon is a physically impressive figure at 6 feet 9 inches and weighing 230 pounds. Gordon's collegiate basketball years traversed both UCLA (2008–2010) and the University of New Mexico (2010–2012).

Gordon carved out his high school career at the Archbishop Mitty High School in San, where he achieved recognition on the 2006 Pangos All-American Camp top-20 "Cream of the Crop."

As a talented freshman in the 2004–05 season, he maintained an average of 9.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3.0 steals, and 4.5 blocks per game.

Accolades quickly followed, including Freshman All-America Selection, CIF Central Coast Section (CCS) Freshman of the Year honor, and both All-WCAL first-team selection and All-CCS second-team honors.

Despite a successful college career, Drew Gordon, brother to Aaron Gordon, found establishing a foothold in the NBA challenging. In 2012, he went undrafted but caught a break with the Dallas Mavericks summer league team, only to be released later.

Adding to his accomplishments, Gordon served on the 2007 USA Basketball Men's Youth Development Festival Red Team, which clinched a gold medal with a 5-0 record.

He started in three of five games, recording an average of 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Additionally, he reached the finals for the 2006 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team and participated in both the 2007 and 2009 USA Basketball U19 World Championship Team Trials. However, injuries prevented him from competing on both occasions.

Gordon's career subsequently spanned international stints with Partizan Belgrade, Dinamo Sassari, and Champagne Chalons-Reims. State-side, he had summer league engagements with the likes of the Utah Jazz, the Sacramento Kings, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

ALSO READ: Who Is JJ Redick’s Wife? All about Chelsea Kilgore