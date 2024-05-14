Nuggets Injury Report: Will Jamal Murray Play Against Timberwolves on May 14?

After losing 2 games at home to start the series, the Denver Nuggets made a remarkable comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves to tie the series at 2-2. However, the Nuggets are having injury concerns as they move to game 5 of the series in Denver. Jamal Murray has been put on the injury report for game 5.

Jamal Murray is a key player for the Denver Nuggets, shining brightly alongside Nikola Jokic. Despite facing some challenges in the current series against the Wolves, his clutch performances against the Lakers have been crucial. The team will be looking to him for more game-winning plays in game 5.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Due to a strain in his left calf, Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the game. Head coach Michael Malone has confirmed that Murray's injury is not serious. Ever since the beginning of the series, the guard has been struggling with a strained left calf. Despite playing in all four of the Western Conference Semifinals so far, the Kentucky college product's injury has severely restricted his output.

Murray Is Showing Signs of Getting Back to His Form

Murray and his teammates have been searching for ways to increase their output after losing the first game two games of the series and scoring eight points in the second game. However, Murray has shown signs of life in games 3 and 4 by scoring 24 and 19 points respectively.

In addition to leading the Nuggets offense, Jamal Murray is the team's second-leading scorer despite his injury. Averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on a 46.9 true shooting percentage, he is peaking right now when it counts most. In other words, he is crucial to Denver's lineup in Game 5 now that he is at last beginning to find some form.

