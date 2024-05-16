Nuggets Injury Report: Will Jamal Murray Play Against Timberwolves on May 16?

Denver Nuggets are one win away from reaching the Conference Finals twice in two years. The series started on a horrendous note for the defending champs, but they showed grit and determination and proved why they are the champions. However, the Nuggets are having injury concerns as they move to game 6 of the series in Minnesota. Jamal Murray has been put on the injury report for game 6.

Jamal Murray might have struggled at the beginning of the series, but he is starting to make an impact. The Canadian will be hoping that he can come in clutch in game 6 and lead the Nuggets to the conference final with one game left to go.

Will Jamal Murray Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the game due to a strain in his left calf. The guard has been dealing with a strained left calf since the start of the series. Even though the Kentucky college product has participated in all five of the Western Conference semifinal games thus far, his output has been severely limited due to an injury. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Can Murray Recapture His Best Form?

That’s the question on every Nuggets fan’s mind right now as the form of Murray is crucial for the team if they have to win back-to-back NBA championships. Murray played 41 minutes in game 5 and could score only 16 points.

Unfortunately for the Canadian, his courtside antics have made more headlines than his performances on the court. Fortunately for the Nuggets, the likes of Gordon and Caldwell-Pope are doing their duty offensively to help Jokic, or else they would have been knocked out of the playoffs by now.

ALSO READ: Jamal Murray Throws Heat Pack Onto Court During Nuggets G2 Loss; Referee Issues Statement on Controversial Act